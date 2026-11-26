The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN; policy strategist Prof. Sam Amadi; and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, have called for urgent reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral integrity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They spoke on Thursday at the 2026 National Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Abuja Chapter, with the theme “Deepening Nigeria’s Electoral Integrity: The Ballot versus the Verdict.”

Amupitan, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, described the ballot and the judicial verdict as complementary pillars of democracy, arguing that neither should be regarded as a competing institution.

He explained that while the ballot represents the democratic choices of voters, the judiciary has a responsibility to protect and validate the people’s mandate when genuine disputes arise, adding that credible polling-unit records and timely, consistent judicial decisions were critical to restoring public confidence in elections.

The INEC chairman warned that public confidence in democracy would continue to decline if citizens believed that electoral victories were being secured through court judgments rather than votes cast at polling units. He also cautioned against the misuse of judicial processes for frivolous pre-election and post-election litigation.

On measures to minimise election-related disputes, Amupitan said the commission was working to eliminate administrative ambiguities and strengthen the evidentiary foundation of elections.

He identified four major safeguards under the Electoral Act 2026, including automated arithmetic consistency and over-voting validation checks on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), alongside the preservation of voter accreditation records through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Amupitan disclosed that INEC had also streamlined the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of electoral documents to prevent administrative delays from frustrating litigants and election petition tribunals.

He further identified violations of political party constitutions and nomination guidelines as major causes of pre-election disputes, adding that the commission was collaborating with security agencies to address campaign-related impunity and ensure the prosecution of electoral offenders.

Amupitan reaffirmed the commission’s neutrality, insisting that INEC had no interest in favouring any candidate or resisting legitimate judicial scrutiny. He announced that a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise would hold on Saturday, November 28, 2026, as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

In his keynote address, Amadi rejected calls for a minimal judicial role in electoral matters, arguing that the Constitution empowered the courts to ensure that political and electoral processes complied with the law. He maintained that judicial intervention should not automatically be regarded as judicial overreach, noting that courts could exercise jurisdiction over disputes while showing restraint where circumstances warranted it.

The policy strategist said courts had the authority to determine disputes involving party primaries, candidate eligibility and disputed election outcomes. He, however, argued that judicial restraint could be appropriate where political parties complied with their constitutions and nomination procedures, while intervention became necessary when political actors violated established rules or threatened democratic integrity.

Amadi identified political parties, voters and the judiciary as three critical forces in determining democratic outcomes, insisting that courts should not hesitate to nullify elections where credible evidence established substantial violations of electoral laws.

He warned that the failure to impose meaningful consequences for electoral malpractice had encouraged politicians to manipulate elections because they believed the benefits outweighed the risks.

Amadi argued that the possibility of election cancellation would serve as a deterrent by making political actors understand that electoral manipulation could cost them both victory and the resources invested in rigging.

He also called for greater consistency in judicial decisions, particularly on the distinction between internal party affairs and matters subject to judicial review, urging judicial leaders to develop clearer guidelines for election petition tribunals.

Osigwe, in his speech, argued that the most effective way to reduce election-related litigation was to address weaknesses in the electoral process itself, maintaining that the integrity crisis began when institutions expected to serve as impartial electoral umpires became participants in the contest.

The former NBA president attributed declining voter participation partly to public suspicion that election outcomes were predetermined, making participation appear meaningless.

He argued that where results genuinely reflected the choices of voters, defeated candidates and their supporters would have fewer reasons to approach the courts.

Osigwe expressed concern over judicial involvement in party leadership and internal administrative disputes, as well as what he described as excessive technicalities and inconsistencies in the determination of election petitions, particularly the evidentiary requirements for proving electoral malpractice.

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The former NBA boss questioned the need for extensive oral testimony where documentary evidence had been presented, especially in cases where relevant witnesses had been summoned through court-issued subpoenas.

He warned that making the burden of proving electoral malpractice excessively difficult could prevent genuine grievances from being established.

The conference also featured panel discussions on strengthening electoral integrity by preventing post-election disputes, improving judicial accountability, clarifying constitutional interpretation and rebuilding public trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.