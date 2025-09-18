2027: Akwa Ibom govt tasks monarchs on voter registration mobilisation

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong Frank Archibong, has urged traditional rulers across the state to take the lead in mobilising their subjects for the ongoing voter registration exercise, as the 2027 general election approaches, warning that poor participation could undermine democratic representation.

Archibong made the call during a courtesy visit to the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council in Uyo on Wednesday, where he stressed that monarchs, as custodians of peace and culture, must also serve as mobilizers for civic responsibility.

“The turnout so far is discouraging. Our royal fathers, as respected voices in society, must rise to the task of encouraging eligible voters in their domains to register. This is the only way we can build a truly representative democracy,” the Commissioner declared.

He commended the traditional rulers for their consistent support for Governor Umo Eno’s administration, noting that their cooperation has contributed significantly to the peace and stability enjoyed in the state.

“This support for the governor has been remarkable, and I’m sure it will continue. We must support him in all ramifications, 360 degrees,” Archibong said.

According to him, the survival of the state’s ARISE Agenda depends on every sector playing its part, with the traditional institution holding a pivotal role in shaping society. He acknowledged the pressures monarchs face in their daily duties but urged them to see the voter registration drive as a duty to posterity.

Archibong also tied the exercise to the state’s political and economic future, stressing that higher voter registration would give Akwa Ibom a stronger voice in national politics. “Numbers matter in a democracy. If our people fail to register, we will lose the strength that comes with collective participation,” he added.

While canvassing support for voter registration mobilisation, the Commissioner cautioned against what he described as the “abuse of culture and tradition” by individuals who exploit it for anti-social activities. He cited incidents of online insults targeted at leaders, including the governor, and the recent case of a masquerade assaulting a citizen.

“Government will not fold its arms while culture is weaponised against the people. Tradition should be a unifying force, not an instrument of abuse,” he warned.

He further charged the monarchs to use their influence to promote harmony, civic duty, and respect for constituted authority, noting that such efforts would reinforce the government’s ongoing development programmes.

Archibong also appealed to the royal fathers to throw their weight behind preparations for the state’s anniversary celebration on September 23, describing the event as a tribute to their role as custodians of history and heritage.

He reaffirmed that the administration of Governor Umo Eno places a high premium on the traditional institution and expects it to continue as a partner in consolidating the gains of development for present and future generations.

