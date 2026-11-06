2027: Akeem Olatunji, most suitable candidate for Oluyole federal constituency – Ajadi

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has described the Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) House of Representatives candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, as the most suitable candidate to represent the constituency at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

Ajadi made the declaration on Friday, November 6, 2026, while speaking with journalists at the campaign flag-off ceremony of Olatunji’s House of Representatives candidacy, held at the Oluyole Local Government in Oyo State.

The APM chieftain joined other dignitaries, party leaders, political stakeholders and supporters to celebrate the commencement of Olatunji’s campaign, which marked another significant step in the party’s mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Olatunji’s political credentials and capacity to represent the people, Ajadi said the candidate had demonstrated through his leadership and grassroots engagement that he possessed the qualities required to provide effective representation at the National Assembly.

“Engr. Akeem Olatunji has shown the people of Oluyole that he is the best candidate among those seeking to represent the constituency at the House of Representatives. His experience in local government administration and connection with the grassroots give him an understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people,” Ajadi said.

He urged the electorate to look beyond political promises and consider the track records, leadership capacity and commitment of candidates when making their choices in the forthcoming elections.

Ajadi further expressed confidence that Olatunji, if elected, would bring the concerns of Oluyole residents to the national legislative platform and work towards attracting meaningful development initiatives to the constituency.

He also called on APM members, supporters and other stakeholders to remain united, committed and actively involved in the campaign, stressing that collective support and effective grassroots mobilisation would be essential to the party’s electoral success.

The campaign flag-off attracted party faithful and political associates who gathered to demonstrate their support for Olatunji’s ambition and the APM’s growing political activities in Oyo State.

The event also provided an opportunity for party leaders and supporters to reaffirm their commitment to presenting credible candidates capable of addressing the developmental expectations of their respective constituencies.

Olatunji, who currently serves as Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, is seeking to translate his experience in grassroots administration into legislative representation at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.