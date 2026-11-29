The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo State, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, has assured party leaders, candidates and grassroots mobilisers across the 33 local government areas of the state that their commitment, loyalty and contributions to the party’s political activities would be adequately recognised and rewarded.

Adekanmbi gave the assurance on Sunday during a meeting with party executives, local government and ward chairmen, candidates contesting various elective positions and other critical stakeholders at his campaign office in Jericho, Ibadan.

The meeting, which his running mate, Engr. Muftau Open-Salawu, also attended, was convened to address outstanding concerns, resolve internal challenges and strengthen the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Addressing the gathering, Adekanmbi appreciated the party leaders and members for their dedication and sacrifices towards building the APM’s political structures across the state.

He assured them that their efforts would not be taken for granted, adding that those who had remained committed to the party would be rewarded after its anticipated victory in the 2027 governorship election.

The governorship candidate also acknowledged the concerns raised by representatives from different zones, assuring them that the issues would receive definite attention and necessary interventions.

He urged party members to remain steadfast, focused and united in pursuing their collective political ambition, cautioning them against being distracted or misled by what he described as opposition tactics.

Adekanmbi reiterated that his governorship ambition was driven by the desire to serve the people and promote the overall development of Oyo State.

Earlier, the party’s Alliance Chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, appreciated members for their attendance and sustained commitment to the party.

He explained that the meeting was organised to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to air their grievances, address pending issues in their respective local government areas and ensure a coordinated approach to the electioneering process.

Ogungbenro also commended members for their participation in ongoing campaign activities, urging them to sustain the momentum.

He emphasised the need for genuine reconciliation among party faithful, calling on members to put aside their differences and work together as one united family ahead of the 2027 elections.

In their separate contributions, representatives from the various zones expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the forthcoming elections and pledged renewed commitment to its political aspiration.

They, however, identified some challenges requiring urgent attention, including the construction and rehabilitation of rural and inner-city roads, the provision of solar-powered streetlights and the distribution of additional campaign materials to party members.

The representatives also urged the governorship candidate and his running mate to remain committed to the promises made during their engagements with residents across the state.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the party leadership and grassroots stakeholders to review their mobilisation efforts, address internal concerns and reaffirm their commitment to the APM’s 2027 political ambition.