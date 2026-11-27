The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Oyo, Bimbo Adekanmbi; the party’s Oyo Central Senatorial candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo; and other candidates have secured endorsements and assurances of electoral support from religious leaders, traditional rulers, traders, artisans, pensioners and other community stakeholders in Lagelu Local Government Area.

The endorsements were secured during a series of stakeholder engagements and campaign rallies across the local government on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as the party intensifies its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adekanbi and Ajadi were accompanied on the campaign tour by the governorship candidate’s running mate, Engr. Muftau Open-Salau; the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency candidate, Engr. Toheeb Adegoke, popularly known as ADLAT; and the party’s candidate for Lagelu State Constituency, Hon. Olajide Akintunde Emmanuel, also known as AKT.

At Ejioku, the candidates met with community representatives at the town hall, where they received expressions of support from Isese traditional worshippers, Islamic leaders and members of the Lagelu Traditional Council.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the candidates to present their political ambitions and discuss their development priorities with the various groups.

The campaign train subsequently moved to Lalupon, where teachers, pensioners, traders and artisans also expressed support for the APM candidates. A rally held in front of the town hall further attracted residents who interacted with the party’s flag bearers.

The candidates also extended their consultations to Oyedeji Market, Olorunda Market and Akobo Ojunrin Market, where they addressed traders and residents on their political aspirations and plans for Lagelu and Oyo State.

The Lagelu engagements followed a similar campaign tour of neighbouring Akinyele Local Government Area on Wednesday, November 25, where the APM candidates also received expressions of support from religious institutions, traditional rulers, market leaders and other community stakeholders.

A notable development during the Akinyele campaign was the declaration by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that its leadership had urged members across the local government to support APM candidates in the 2027 elections. The position was communicated through the association’s leadership, comprising chairmen and secretaries of its 29 branches in the area.

Other groups engaged during the Akinyele tour included market men and women at Ojoo, Isese practitioners, the League of Imams, traditional rulers, abattoir leaders and cow sellers, whose representatives also expressed support for the candidates.

Addressing stakeholders during the Akinyele engagements, Ajadi urged residents to support leaders committed to public welfare, inclusive governance and sustainable development.

He pledged to prioritise infrastructure development, employment generation, economic empowerment and improved living conditions across the 11 local government areas that make up Oyo Central Senatorial District if elected to the Senate.

Adekanbi, Open-Salau and other APM candidates also appealed for the people’s mandate, promising to address developmental challenges and improve the welfare of residents.

The back-to-back engagements in Akinyele and Lagelu form part of the APM’s grassroots mobilisation strategy as the party seeks to expand its political presence across Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party had earlier taken its campaign to Ogo-Oluwa and Surulere local government areas, where its candidates also engaged traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders.