African Democratic Congress (ADC) has postponed its presidential campaign rally in Jigawa, earlier scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2026, following consultations and deliberations among party stakeholders.

The postponement, according to the party, is aimed at giving the state chapter and governorship campaign organisation more time to strengthen mobilisation, streamline logistics and finalise preparations for the visit of its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement, the Head of Media and Publicity to the ADC governorship candidate in Jigawa State, Comrade Mati Ali, said the decision was taken to ensure a befitting reception for the presidential candidate and his entourage, as well as guarantee a hitch-free and successful rally.

He said a new date for the presidential campaign rally would be announced in due course.

The party expressed appreciation to its members, supporters and well-wishers for their understanding, patience and continued commitment, urging them to remain steadfast.