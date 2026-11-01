2027: ADC-PCC raises alarm over alleged attacks on opposition

African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has condemned what it described as sustained assault on democracy, freedom of association, and the constitutional right to political participation under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council said incidents across the country went beyond ordinary political rivalry and represented a pattern of intimidation of opposition voices.

“These are calculated actions skewed to scare Nigerians ahead of general elections,” the council said.

ADC-PCC listed a series of incidents to support its claim, including attacks on its leaders and members in Kaduna, a reported assault on its Sokoto State governorship candidate, Alhaji Munir Dan Iya, along Airport Road, Sokoto, and alleged attacks on other opposition figures.

It also cited reported demolition of its governorship campaign office in Kebbi State and alleged denial of a campaign venue in Enugu State to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The council further referenced reported attacks on the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, and other opposition voices, describing incidents as an emerging pattern of political intolerance.

According to ADC-PCC, alleged attacks, denial of campaign venues, arrests, harassment and intimidation of opposition figures raise concerns about the state of democratic freedoms and political pluralism.

The council maintained that popular will cannot be suppressed, recalling that public resistance contributed to the collapse of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third-term agenda.

It argued that President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress enjoyed the benefits of political participation and opposition politics when they were outside government, insisting that the same democratic freedoms must be guaranteed to all political parties.

ADC-PCC also expressed concern over the continued detention of its Vice Chairman and former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, saying he was being held and denied the right to bail.

It said circumstances surrounding his detention would not weaken the party and that the international community was watching developments.

“The world is watching, and burden of this illegality rests squarely on those responsible,” the council stated.

The campaign council further alleged that financial inducements were being deployed to weaken opposition ranks, but insisted that Nigerians would not surrender constitutional rights.

ADC-PCC called on Nigerians to remain committed to defending democratic values, freedom of association and the right to political choice.

Reaffirming its commitment, the council said ADC was determined to provide an alternative political platform.

“The ADC has come to rescue this country. This too shall pass. Nigeria will endure and democracy will prevail,” the statement concluded.