2027: ADC, NDC vow to resist political violence, intimidation in Edo

Two opposition political parties in Edo State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), have vowed to resist any form of political violence or intimidation allegedly directed against their members and supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The warning was issued by a former Chairman of Owan West Local Government Council and ADC chieftain, Hon. Daniel Asekhame, while delivering a vote of thanks at a joint press conference organised by the ADC and NDC on Tuesday in Benin City.

Asekhame warned that the opposition parties would no longer remain passive in the face of alleged attacks, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for opposition figures in the state.

He said they would no longer tolerate what he described as persistent attacks, victimisation and attempts to frustrate their political activities and electoral ambitions ahead of the elections.

In a strongly worded statement, Asekhame declared: “On election day, if they come with their voters’ cards, we will come with our voters’ cards. If they come with AK-47, we will come with AK-49.

“If they come with AK-49, we will come with AK-75, and if they come with AK-75, we will come with a bazooka. Enough is enough.”

He lamented that despite formal complaints reportedly lodged with security agencies over alleged incidents of political violence and intimidation, the opposition parties had yet to receive what they considered adequate intervention to address their grievances.

Earlier, the Edo State Chairman of the NDC, Engr. David Olukoga, and his ADC counterpart, Tony Alile, alleged that opposition members, candidates and supporters had suffered repeated attacks, harassment, threats and vandalism since the commencement of political activities.

Olukoga cited the alleged vandalisation of the NDC secretariat in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, the destruction of campaign billboards belonging to the party’s candidates, Hon. Bawa Mohammed Qaleeph and Hon. Frank Uyi Omosigho, as well as attacks on party members and structures in different parts of the state.

He also alleged that commercial transport operators and business owners had been threatened with sanctions for allowing opposition parties to display campaign materials or hold political gatherings.

Similarly, Alile recounted alleged attacks on ADC leaders, including an incident involving Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and former presidential candidate, Dr Peter Obi, during which vehicles and other properties were reportedly damaged.

He also raised concerns over alleged attacks on the residence of Professor Oserieme Osunbor, the destruction of ADC campaign materials and the reported shooting of a young man, Jerry Oliha, during an attack on ADC chieftain Kenneth Imansuangbon at Igueben on October 6, 2026.

The ADC chairman further condemned alleged threats attributed to the Edo State APC Chairman, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, including remarks involving the use of AK-47 rifles against those who refused to support the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

The controversy followed Tenebe’s reported wish of “AK-47 fire” for his political opponents, a remark that attracted widespread condemnation and raised concerns about the language of political engagement ahead of the elections.

Tenebe, however, subsequently defended the statement, explaining that he used the expression in the same way Christians wish their perceived enemies “Holy Ghost fire”, insisting that he did not intend to threaten anyone with a firearm.

He reportedly argued that it was the bullet from an AK-47 rifle, rather than its fire, that causes death, maintaining that his comment was not a declaration of an intention to shoot political opponents.

Both opposition leaders described the alleged incidents as unacceptable and warned against turning Edo State into a theatre of political violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

They, however, stressed that their parties remained committed to peaceful political engagement and would not resort to self-help, noting that complaints had already been lodged with the Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The parties jointly demanded an immediate end to political violence and intimidation, responsible political rhetoric, impartial investigations and the prosecution of those found culpable, neutrality on the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a level playing field for all political parties.

They also appealed to security agencies to protect opposition members and guarantee citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of association, political participation and peaceful assembly.

The opposition leaders urged their members to remain peaceful, shun provocation and concentrate on mobilising support for their candidates through lawful democratic means.

They maintained that political power should not be used to suppress opposition voices, insisting that the people of Edo State must be allowed to freely choose their leaders through the ballot rather than through intimidation or violence.