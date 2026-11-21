African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti has inaugurated local government and ward coordinators for the Atiku Abubakar/Rotimi Amaechi Presidential Campaign Committee, with a charge to members to unite and work towards the emergence of Atiku as Nigeria’s president in the 2027 general election.

The inauguration, held on Friday at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, involved coordinators across the state’s 16 local government areas and 177 wards, as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s grassroots mobilisation ahead of the election.

The State Coordinator of the Atiku/Amaechi Presidential Campaign Committee and former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, said the inauguration was aimed at decentralising campaign activities and ensuring effective mobilisation down to the ward and unit levels.

Olusola-Eleka said given the size of the state and the number of political wards, it was necessary to delegate responsibilities to capable members who would replicate the functions of the state campaign committee at the grassroots.

He explained that the newly inaugurated coordinators had been empowered to inaugurate unit coordinators in their respective areas to ensure wider coverage and effective mobilisation.

The former deputy governor urged ADC members to remain united, courageous and focused, stressing that the party was one in Ekiti State and that all members must work together to achieve its common goal.

He said although some people viewed the ADC as a new party because of its coalition background, its growing support base and the reception enjoyed by its presidential candidate showed that it was a formidable political platform.

Eleka urged members not to be distracted by what he described as attempts by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate the party’s activities.

He urged members to remain undeterred and take their campaign message to the electorate, particularly Atiku’s proposal to introduce production-targeted fuel subsidy.

According to him, the proposed policy would support local production of petroleum products, reduce transportation costs and lower the prices of food and other essential commodities, thereby improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the party, Aremijoye Temitope, said the inauguration was necessary to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and promote unity among party members across the state.

He urged members to put aside their differences and work together towards the party’s common goal, stressing that unity and collective commitment were essential to securing victory for Atiku and other ADC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Amerijoye noted that the coordinators had important roles to play in bringing members together at the grassroots and ensuring that the party’s message reached every ward and local government area.

He described the growing support for the former Vice-President as encouraging, expressing confidence that Atiku would emerge victorious in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

In his remarks, the ADC House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti South Federal Constituency I, Bamidele Eleka, described the inauguration as the foundation for the success of the party’s candidates in the 2027 elections.

He said the establishment of a grassroots campaign structure would benefit candidates contesting for seats in the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly, as it would provide a coordinated platform for mobilisation.