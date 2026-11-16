The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State has inaugurated its State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party, reconcile aggrieved members and reposition it for victory in the 2027 general elections.

The committee is led by Dr. Bamidele Ekunola as State Chairman.

Other members are Mrs. Stella Funmilayo Alonge, Deputy Chairman; Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, State Secretary; Hon. Moka Olatomiwa, Assistant Secretary; Chief Dare Adekolu, Organising Secretary; Mrs. Modupe Awelewa, Women Leader; Hon. Adewumi Oluwasola, Youth Leader; and Mr. Ohana Joseph Sesan, Treasurer.

Also inaugurated are Mr. Babatunde Ogundana, Financial Secretary; Elder Ezekiel Ogundele, Auditor; Hon. Oluwole Akindele, Publicity Secretary; Evang. Kehinde Rufus, PWD; Chief William Ajayi, Chairman, Ekiti North Senatorial District; Rt. Hon. Olaposi Omodara, Chairman, Ekiti Central Senatorial District; and Prince Clement Adeoba, Chairman, Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The inauguration, which took place in Ado-Ekiti, was attended by national leaders of the party, state elders, local government chairmen, ward chairmen, women and youth leaders, and other critical stakeholders.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ekunola thanked the national leadership for the confidence reposed in him and the committee, and thanked members in Ekiti for their support.

He described his emergence as a call to service and not a title, pledging to run an open, inclusive and transparent leadership that will carry all members along irrespective of past differences.

“This is a new dawn for ADC in Ekiti State. The era of divisive tendencies, acrimony, factionalism and pull-him-down politics is over. We must forgive the past and join hands to build a united, disciplined and formidable party,” Ekunola said.

He urged members, leaders, former aspirants and stakeholders to shun divisive tendencies and join hands with the new team to work for the progress of the party.

“There is no victor and no vanquished. In this new ADC, there is room for everyone. We are one family, one party, one ADC. Let us put Ekiti first and ADC first. Let us work with one voice, one spirit, and one purpose,” he added.

He called on the people of Ekiti, particularly women, youth and professionals, to join the ADC, describing it as the party of the future and the true voice of the people.

The committee will in the coming days embark on a statewide reconciliation and mobilisation tour across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.