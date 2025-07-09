2027: ADC for all Nigerians, not discriminatory – Chairman

The acting National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. David Mark, says that the party is for all Nigerians and would not discriminate against anyone.

Mark, who stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi at the unveiling of the coalition, said that all members of the party would have equal opportunities.

The ADC national chairman, who was represented by Sen. Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue, emphasised that the party belongs to all Nigerians, adding that it was not owned by anyone.

“There will be no discrimination or shortchange of anyone. Everyone will be treated equally, regardless of who you are.

“The party is for the people, not for one person. We want the people to take ownership of the party, which is why we encourage you to consult and nominate potential leaders.

“None of us will get involved directly in this process, and all sections of the society will be represented. There will be a state leader for the disabled, women and all other groups.

“So, let no one feel agitated about the potential leadership here. I have sent a message to let you know that I stand with all of you in Benue who are interested,” he said.

Mark announced a 7-man pro tem leadership of the party, which he said was constituted after wide consultation.

The national chairman said that the former Rep. Terngu Tsegba’s leadership would supervise the registration of new members and would exit office after 30 days beginning from July 9.

He listed the members of the pro tem leadership to include Mr Terngu Tsegba – Chairman, Mr Samson Okwu – Security, Mr Stephen Ayua – Publicity Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Alagh – Member, Prof. Cletus Tyokyaa – Member, Mr Abeji Egwa – Member and Mr Atoo Agber – Member.

In his remarks, Mr Terngu Tsegba, the pro tem chairman, assured that they would be honest in all their dealings with members.

Tsegba said that they would strive to observe the rules and regulations of the party and that they would nurture the party to election victory.

“The ADC will rule this state with the fear of God; we will adhere to the constitution. We will provide good governance and ensure your security.

“We will work to ensure that all our internally displaced people return to their ancestral homes. We will grant local government autonomy, not just on paper.

“Our government will ensure that all local governments receive their subventions directly into their accounts.”

“On day one of the ADC government, the Bureau of Local Government will be scrapped. I want to assure you that this is a new era.

“For all our youth, especially those of you without jobs, ADC is your solution. Our government will not be sectional. We will ensure equitable distribution of offices throughout the state.

“ADC will treat everyone as a stakeholder in this state—whether you are rich or poor, young or old, from any tribe, we will treat everyone equally,” he said.

Speaking for the people of the Benue South Senatorial District, Chief David Olofu announced that the entire zone has embraced the new party and is battle ready for the 2027 election.