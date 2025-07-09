2027: ADC coalition poses no threat to Tinubu’s re-election — Group

The Ondo state chapter of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) on Wednesday, dismissed the prospects of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election as a tall order

The group described the opposition alliance, which includes a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State led by former federal lawmaker Hon. Bode Ayorinde, as a gathering of “shadow-chasers” lacking the political strength and credibility to challenge Tinubu’s re-election.

In a statement announcing the state officials, senatorial and local government coordinators of GMT in the state, the Director of Media, Oyewamide Ojo, noted that the recent unveiling of former PDP stalwarts as members of the ADC in the state was an exercise in futility.

Oyewamide described them as shadow-chasers who had consistently failed at the polls, lacking in credibility and capacity to influence political change.

He said: “Unveiling them as members of the ADC in Ondo State, a faction of the PDP led by Bode Ayorinde, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the party would dislodge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the Aso Rock in 2027.

“It will be a tall order for them because most Nigerians cannot be fooled again. They are a group of shadow-chasers.

“The PDP has been losing elections in the state for some years now. Is it a faction of the party that will now perform wonders? Is it the faction led by Ayorinde that will now change their story of electoral failures? What is new about them?

“Nigerians are not foolish. It is expected that they will interrogate the intentions of the disgruntled politicians that are congregating in the ADC.

“Nigerians are expected to scrutinise their histories. Nigerians are expected to examine their policy alternatives. Will merely moving from PDP to ADC change who they are?

“These are the people that providence has given several opportunities to govern the country at various levels. What did they do with power? What is impact of the various positions they held in past on nation-building and national development?

“President Tinubu is a visionary, courageous and focused leader. He has a vision of a greater Nigeria. He has identified the path to take in order to realise this vision.

“Though the path is painful, but he has the courage and wisdom to lead our dear country through the path. We’ve started having positive results.”

Announcing a fresh wave of strategic appointments ahead of the official inauguration and opening of its state secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the appointments include, a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Olayato Aribo, as the Senatorial Coordinator for Ondo North.

For the Central Senatorial District, GMT appointed a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. (Mrs.) Lola Fagbemi as the Coordinator.

A former Council Chairman, ex-House of Representatives member, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Hon. Albert Akintoye, has also been named as the Senatorial Coordinator for the Southern Senatorial District.

Others appointed state officers include, former Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and former Commissioner for Land and Housing, Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu, Chief Bisi Ogungbemi, APC South West Youth leader, Comrade Pafff Lawal Kolade.

Also appointed, Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, Hon. Yemi Olowolabi, Olatunji Ifabiyi, Morinola Olanipekun, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju , Oluborode Olakunle and Olamide Falana.

The local government coordinators include, Awe Azeez, Gbenga Felemu, Alhaji Saliu Adeyemi, Yomi Falana, Alhaji Isiaka Elegberunibon, Gbenga Olaniyi, Victor Akinduro, Rotimi Adeleye, Tobi Ogunleye, Alhaji Khaleel Akinbani,Olamide Ifedayo,Oluborode Olakunle, Sola Adekugbe, Igbekele Akinrinwa, Dr. Tope Akoje, and Banji Ehuwa

Oyewamide who disclosed that the group had earlier appointed Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye as Director-General, Rasheed Badmus as Secretary and Hon. Akinwumi Sowore as Legal Adviser of the state chapter and said the state officers will be assigned positions after their inauguration.

He said “additional state appointments will be announced prior to the formal inauguration of the movement’s secretariat located along Oyemekun Road, Akure”

