2027: Acrimony over Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket, distraction — APC chieftain

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Rufai Alkali has expressed concern over the uproar and tension that trailed a recent meeting of the party stakeholders in the North East region.

The meeting had ended in rowdy manner as some party chieftains raised their voices against the party national vice chairman, North East, Mustapha Salihu following his silence on the adoption of Vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections.

Professor Alkali who incidentally is from Gombe State in the North East region called on party faithful to exercise caution and focus on how to ensure cohesion within the party rather than latching on to issues that would promote acrimony and division.

His statement titled, “Reflections on the North East APC Stakeholders Meeting,” read in part: “I wish to address the unfortunate tension and public concern that followed the North East APC stakeholders meeting held in Gombe on Sunday, June 15, 2025 – particularly the controversy surrounding the absence of a formal endorsement of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a long-standing and committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I feel compelled to appeal to all party stakeholders, leaders, and supporters – especially across the North East – to exercise caution, demonstrate political maturity, and remain focused on the unity and stability of our great party.

“It is not unusual, in a thriving democracy such as ours, for differences of opinion to emerge, especially as political momentum gradually builds toward the 2027 general elections. “However, we must remember that the APC has, over the years, weathered similar moments with dignity and brotherhood – always putting party cohesion and national interest above all other interests.

“Let it be clear: now is not the time for premature posturing or muscle-flexing. We are barely midway through the current administration, which is still focused on implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda. Our priority must remain to consolidate the achievements recorded so far under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, particularly in securing our nation, reviving our economy, and restoring public confidence in governance.

“Any divisive signals, particularly from within the ranks of our own party, risk undermining not just our legacy but the confidence of Nigerians who entrusted us with leadership. The North East has played and continues to play a pivotal role in the APC’s success story. We must, therefore, rise above internal frictions and recommit ourselves to constructive dialogue, inclusive engagement, and party discipline.

“I call on all APC leaders – at the national, zonal, and state levels – to remain calm and focused. Let us guide our actions by wisdom, not emotion; by long-term vision, not short-term advantage. We owe this not only to our party but to the Nigerian people who look to us for stability, progress, and leadership.

“Let us close ranks, protect the integrity of the APC, and work together to ensure that the party continues to serve as a platform for national renewal and inclusive development.“