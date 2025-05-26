2027: Abure’s LP denies celebrating Obi’s decision to run on platform

The conflicting signals in the Labour Party continueed on Monday as the camp led by the National Chairman, Mr Julius Abure, denied celebrating the declaration by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to run on the ticket of the LP again in 2027.

Obi, while addressing a forum of young voters on Saturday, informed the participants that he would continue to run on the platform of the LP.

According to him, all the opposition parties are currently battling one crisis or another, allegedly instigated by the All Progressives Congress-led ruling government.

“I will still continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party”, he said while responding to a question.

His declaration raised the question as to whether his rumoured plan join coalition forces to contest against President Bola Tinubu in 2027 had collapsed.

The video of the interaction was immediately uploaded on the WhatsApp group of the LP, indicating approval of Obi’s stance.

Some media outlets, reporting the development, had interpreted it to mean the Abure camp was celebrating the former Anambra governor’s decision.

However, on Monday, the camp came out to deny celebrating Obi, insisting that the presidential ticket remained open to all.

“I want to state emphatically that I was quoted out of context and therefore, the impression conveyed by the news was erroneous, inaccurate and does not in any way reflect the position and mood in the party.

“First, while we are not opposed to anybody running under the platform of the Labour Party in the 2027 general election, we need to make it categorically clear that the party has a long standing rule on how its candidates shall emerge and automatic ticket is not one of the routes.

“Recall that at the party’s National Convention in 2024, the party had erroneously granted automatic tickets to our former Presidential candidate and the only governor of the party, however, that decision has since been rescinded and reversed after consulting the statute books”, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, said in a statement in Abuja.

The camp also observed that hours after Obi talked about running on the platform, he was seen at a meeting, which intention was to form a coalition, a move already rejected by the LP.

The statement added, “Second, His Excellency, Peter Obi, hours after he spoke of his intention to run under the Labour Party, was on Sunday (yesterday) seen in a meeting of a pro-coalition group in Abuja without the permission and consent of the Labour Party leadership.

“This to us is really confusing and we think that Peter Obi has not come to terms with his intentions for the 2027 presidential race.

“We have consistently said that Labour Party will not go into any coalition or merger of any sort ahead of the 2027 general election, therefore Obi’s continued association with the coalition is not only distasteful but unacceptable to the party.

“It is also an affront to the party leadership and we view his position as a total disregard to the party’s right to make decisions bidding its affairs.

“We are therefore by this statement letting Nigerians know that the presidency for 2027 is open to anyone who wants to run under the platform of the party.”

The Abure camp’s reaction camp as Obi took to his X handle, to share the discussions he had with National Political Consultative Northern Group, where he said he spoke “passionately about the North, its resilience, untapped potential, and the urgent need for inclusive development and trust.”

At the meeting, which had some prominent northers, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in attendance, Obi said he “echoed how we have underutilised our resources, especially in the North. One of our greatest physical assets in Nigeria is our underutilised land mass in the Northern region, and I firmly believe that we can generate more revenue from agriculture than we currently make from oil.”

His post reads, “I tried to cite some examples to show that it’s doable; Nigeria today produces about 10% of Bangladesh’s rice production, which is about 5-6 million tonnes of rice annually.

“Bangladesh, with a land area of about 148,600 square kilometres, is nearly the same size as just two northern Nigerian states: Niger State, which has about 76,300 sq km and Borno State, which has about 70,800 sq km, only these 2 states have a combined 147,100 sq km and so almost equal entire Bangladesh. Despite its relatively small land size, Bangladesh, with a population of about 170 million people, is a global 3rd global rice producer of 50-60 million tonnes.

“Meanwhile, these two states (Niger and Borno) have a combined population of just about 10 million people (Niger with around 4 million and Borno with about 6.2 million), which means Niger and Borno have more land space for cultivation than Bangladesh, yet both states cannot produce 5% of that. And sadly, this is the same situation across the vast land of Northern Nigeria.

“Taraba State, with a land area of 54,400 square kilometres, has the potential to produce significant quantities of tea and coffee for the world.

“For comparison, Sri Lanka, which makes between $1.5 to $2 billion annually from tea exports, has a land area of just 65,610 square kilometres, which is barely larger than Taraba State. Because there are 22 million people in Sri Lanka and Taraba has just about 4 million people, Taraba has more space for agriculture and cultivation than the whole of Sri Lanka, but the land in Taraba is underutilised.”

The former governor expressed his belief that the “North holds immense potential to transform Nigeria through agriculture.”

He added, “Ukraine has become a world grain powerhouse and, despite being at war, is donating grain to help Nigeria fight hunger, when northern Nigeria, with over 720,000 sqm, is 20% larger than Ukraine’s 600,000, and we are accepting grains from Ukraine without shame.

“On the issue of education, it’s almost the same story. The majority of the over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria are in the North.

“Just this year alone, I have travelled by road from Abuja to Kafanchan, Abuja to Kaduna, Abuja to Kano, Abuja to Nasarawa and Jos, Abuja to Dutse, and many other parts of North. In some of these places, I spent time with the children in Almajiri schools, and I can tell you, these children are eager to learn. If children can memorize the Qur’an, then in those same spaces, they can also be taught English, Mathematics, and Science. If they can’t access formal schools, then let’s take the schools to them, just like it’s already being done successfully in parts of Kaduna.

“We must stop seeing these children as a problem. They are our greatest human assets. With the right investment in teachers and basic educational tools, there would be transformation not just for the children, but for the entire communities. This is how we change the North. This is how we lift people out of poverty.

“Imagine channeling the over ₦7 trillion uncovered in the padded budget into these critical areas, of insecurity, education, healthcare, and agriculture. The impact on the safety of our communities, farms, improvement in our education, healthcare, agricultural production will be immeasurable.

“Our leaders must have compassion and start investing in humanity and the people.