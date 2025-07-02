2027: Abuja hotel cancelled venue booking for ADC’s unveiling as coalition party — Dele Momodu

Opposition figure Dele Momodu has alleged that Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Abuja abruptly cancelled a fully paid booking for the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition party ahead of the 2027 elections, citing political intimidation.

The event, which was set to formally present the ADC as the main opposition platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was called off by the hotel just hours before it was scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

In a message shared by Momodu on Instagram, the hotel attributed the decision to an unspecified “internal compliance matter.”

“We are fully aware that the event is less than 24 hours away, and we deeply apologise for the timing and inconvenience this may cause,” the message read in part.

Momodu, a prominent media personality and political figure, described the cancellation as “intimidation of opposition by a jittery government,” accusing the hotel management of bowing to pressure from APC operatives.

“This is unacceptable,” he wrote. “Your management has no right to unilaterally sabotage a contract validly and legally agreed to and fully paid for.”

