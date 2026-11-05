2027: Abia PDP declares support for Tinubu’s re-election

Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, urging the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reciprocate the gesture by supporting a mutually beneficial political arrangement in the state.

The party said its decision to support Tinubu under the National Rainbow Coalition initiative would not amount to abandoning its governorship ambition or surrendering its political identity ahead of the 2027 Abia State governorship election.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the Abia PDP State Chairman and Deputy Governorship Candidate, Elder Amah Abraham, who announced the chapter’s support during the inauguration of the Abia State Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) for Tinubu’s re-election on Thursday in Umuahia.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Kelechi Anosike, and the party’s leadership and membership in the state, Amah said the chapter was prepared to work with the APC and other political interests to secure the President’s second term.

He, however, insisted that the political cooperation must be guided by equity, fairness, mutual respect and reciprocity, stressing that the APC leadership and stakeholders in Abia should reciprocate the PDP’s support at the presidential level.

According to him, the party expects the APC to support a political arrangement that accommodates its interests and aspirations in the state.

“While the PDP in Abia is prepared to work with the APC and other political interests to secure the President’s re-election, it equally expects the APC leadership and stakeholders in Abia State to reciprocate the gesture by supporting a mutually beneficial political arrangement in the state,” he said.

Amah explained that the decision was informed by the party’s commitment to political cooperation and its belief that the broader interests of Abia State should take precedence over partisan differences.

He further clarified that the Abia PDP’s willingness to support Tinubu’s re-election should not be misconstrued as a decision to relinquish its ambition of winning the governorship election in the state.

The chairman declared that the party remained open to genuine collaboration, strategic alliances and coalition arrangements capable of strengthening its political position ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

He also expressed confidence in the National Rainbow Coalition initiative championed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he acknowledged as a national leader of the PDP.

Describing the initiative as an opportunity to build political bridges, Amah said it could promote understanding among stakeholders across party lines and facilitate alliances that accommodate their respective political interests.

He reaffirmed the Abia PDP’s commitment to constructive engagement with stakeholders willing to support its vision of building a stronger, more competitive and accountable political leadership in the state.