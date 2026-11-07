2027: Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland endorses Alli for Oyo governorship

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has thrown his weight behind Senator Sarafadeen Alli, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 Oyo State governorship election.

The endorsement was announced at a special empowerment programme organised by the Asiwaju Musulumi of Oyo State, Alhaji Mutiu Oladejo Azeez (Onimalu), at his residence in Egbeda, Ibadan.

Alhaji Akinola, according to a statement signed by his media aide, Akintayo Abolade, described Senator Alli’s emergence as a divine arrangement, arguing that the leadership of an Oyo State interfaith committee had, through a 2023 agreement that conceded a second term to Governor Seyi Makinde, also reached an understanding to concede the 2027 governorship ticket to a popular Muslim candidate acceptable to both faiths.

He maintained that Senator Alli had, therefore, secured the support of both Muslims and Christians in the state ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The Islamic leader also commended Alhaji Oladejo for his contributions to the growth and development of Islam in Oyo State, describing his philanthropic activities as commendable and assuring that his humanitarian gestures had not gone unnoticed.

In his welcome address, the host, Oladejo, expressed concern over the prevailing economic downturn, which he said had plunged hundreds of thousands of people into abject poverty.

He disclosed that his foundation was targeting the empowerment of at least 10,000 people, particularly unemployed graduates and widows, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the economic hardship and reduce the dependence of vulnerable individuals on relatives and acquaintances.

Onimalu also aligned himself with the position of the Aare Musulumi by endorsing Senator Alli for next year’s governorship election, expressing confidence in his electoral prospects.

He described the understanding reportedly reached between the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leaders and Islamic leaders in Oyo State as sacrosanct, expressing the expectation that CAN and other Christian organisations that were parties to the agreement would honour their commitment.

He consequently called on residents of the state to rally behind Senator Alli and vote massively for him in the February 2027 governorship election.