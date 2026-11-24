No fewer than 850 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the 11 wards of the Gwiwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to work for its victory in the 2027 general elections.

The defectors announced their decision during the campaign visit of Governor Malam Umar Namadi to the local government as part of the APC’s statewide governorship campaign.

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Receiving the new members, Namadi assured them of equal rights, opportunities and treatment within the party, irrespective of the time they joined, urging them to bring their political experience and grassroots influence to bear on efforts to strengthen the APC.

He called on other opposition members to follow the example of the defectors by joining the ruling party and supporting his re-election bid, assuring them that they would not regret the decision.

The governor said the massive turnout and growing support recorded during the party’s grassroots campaign activities reflected the confidence of the people in his administration.

“Give us your trust, and be rest assured that your trust will be rewarded with good things,” he told the gathering.

Comparing the reception in Gwiwa with that of Roni Local Government Area, where the campaign train visited the previous day, Namadi said the warm reception in both areas had left him overwhelmed.

“Yesterday, I was amazed by the kind of reception we received in Roni Local Government Area, but today’s gathering has left me speechless. All I can say is thank you for your kind support. Insha Allah, we will not let you down,” he said.

He assured the people that his administration would continue to reciprocate their confidence through good governance and development.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a former PDP member, Malam Tijjani, said their decision to join the APC was informed by what he described as the leadership qualities and performance of Governor Namadi.

He pledged that the new members would mobilise their supporters and political networks to secure victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections.