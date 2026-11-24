Nigeria’s agricultural sector is projecting a modest improvement in crop production in 2026, with national cereal output expected to reach 29.39 million metric tonnes, representing a 1.84 per cent increase over the 2025 production baseline.

However, behind the encouraging national outlook lies a complex agricultural landscape characterised by climate variability, flooding, crop pest outbreaks, expensive farm inputs, weak extension services and uneven productivity across different commodities and geographical zones.

Findings from the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey (APS), conducted by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, indicate that although production prospects have improved for several major crops, significant structural and environmental challenges continue to constrain Nigeria’s agricultural potential.

The assessment, presented by the Executive Director of NAERLS, Professor Yusuf Ahmad Sani, provides an extensive overview of agricultural activities during the 2026 wet season, examining rainfall patterns, temperature variations, crop production forecasts, yields, commodity prices, fertiliser costs, pest and disease outbreaks, and other factors influencing agricultural performance.

The report presents a moderately positive outlook, with 13 of the 17 reviewed crops projected to record higher output than in 2025. Nevertheless, it cautions that the anticipated improvements remain vulnerable to localised production shocks and operational constraints.

The projected 29.393 million metric tonnes of cereal production represents an important indicator of Nigeria’s agricultural prospects, particularly as maize, rice and sorghum continue to dominate the country’s cereal production landscape.

Maize is projected to remain the leading cereal, with national production estimated at 11.67 million metric tonnes in 2026. Rice follows with an estimated 9.63 million metric tonnes, while sorghum production is projected at approximately 6.55 million metric tonnes.

The distribution of production across states also highlights the importance of geographical concentration in Nigeria’s agricultural economy. The top 10 producing states account for 47.6 per cent of projected maize production, while the corresponding figures for rice and sorghum are 53.3 per cent and 65.6 per cent respectively.

For millet, the top 10 states account for 71 per cent of projected national output, demonstrating the concentration of production in particular agricultural locations.

Beyond cereals, Nigeria’s crop production outlook includes encouraging projections for several other commodities.

Cassava production is estimated at 66.73 million metric tonnes, while groundnut output is projected at 5.41 million metric tonnes. Cowpea production is expected to reach approximately 4.46 million metric tonnes, while plantain and banana production is estimated at 3.61 million metric tonnes.

Other projected outputs include 956,744.7 metric tonnes of soybean, 492,507.2 metric tonnes of ginger, 325,032.1 metric tonnes of cotton and 1.38 million metric tonnes of onion.

These projections underscore the diversity of Nigeria’s agricultural production base and the potential contribution of different commodities to food security, industrial development and rural livelihoods.

However, the report emphasises that the 2026 figures are forecasts and remain subject to harvest verification.

One of the significant findings of the assessment is the improvement in projected yields for several important crops.

The survey compares the 2026 yield forecasts with the 2025 baseline, measuring productivity in metric tonnes per hectare.

Sesame recorded the highest projected improvement, with yield expected to increase by 4.72 per cent, from 0.99 to 1.04 metric tonnes per hectare.

Cowpea follows with a projected 4.45 per cent increase, rising from 0.88 to 0.92 metric tonnes per hectare. Groundnut yield is expected to improve by 4.34 per cent, while cotton is projected to record a 3.88 per cent increase.

Maize yield is forecast to rise by 2.96 per cent, from 2.26 to 2.32 metric tonnes per hectare, while plantain and banana are expected to improve by 2.27 per cent.

Rice yield is also projected to increase by 1.80 per cent, from 2.02 to 2.06 metric tonnes per hectare.

These improvements suggest that increased production is not entirely dependent on expanding cultivated land, as productivity gains are also expected to contribute to output growth.

However, the report identifies soybean as an area of concern. Soybean yield is projected to decline by 2.65 per cent, from 0.95 to 0.92 metric tonnes per hectare, with the assessment indicating that cultivated area expanded faster than production.

The finding raises questions about seed quality, crop establishment, soil fertility and weather conditions, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to address declining productivity.

Other crops, including tomato, cassava, sorghum, yam, okra and onion, are projected to maintain relatively stable yields, with changes below one per cent.

The findings reinforce the importance of moving beyond production expansion towards improving productivity per hectare through better seeds, appropriate farm inputs, effective crop management and agricultural extension services.

Despite the positive production outlook, weather conditions remain a major determinant of agricultural performance.

The assessment, which examined NiMet daily weather data from January to August 2025 and 2026 across 36 common meteorological stations, identified variations in rainfall and temperature patterns across the six geopolitical zones.

The data showed that Kaduna and Calabar jointly recorded the highest number of rainy days in 2026, with 117 days each.

Calabar had recorded 106 rainy days in 2025, making it the wettest station during that period.

The assessment also identified changes in maximum and minimum temperatures, with Maiduguri recording the highest mean maximum temperature in 2026 at 37.2 degrees Celsius, compared with 36.3 degrees Celsius in 2025.

Yola recorded the highest mean minimum temperature in 2026 at 25 degrees Celsius.

These weather variations have important implications for planting calendars, crop development, water availability and farm management.

More concerning is the geographical distribution of flooding during the 2026 wet season.

The survey identified severe flooding in Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Ogun, Osun, Anambra and Ebonyi states, while other locations experienced moderate, low or no reported flooding.

Flooding can destroy cultivated fields, damage infrastructure, disrupt farming activities and reduce the income of rural households.

The report consequently emphasises the need for targeted flood preparedness and timely interventions to protect agricultural production and farmers’ livelihoods.

The findings demonstrate that national production estimates alone may not adequately capture the difficulties experienced by farmers in communities affected by extreme weather events.

Beyond weather-related disruptions, crop pests and diseases remain significant threats to agricultural production.

The survey identified fall armyworm as a major threat to maize production during the 2026 wet season, with severe outbreaks reported in Kano and Taraba states.

The pest can cause substantial damage to maize crops, particularly when infestations are not detected and managed early.

The assessment also documented concerns relating to other crop pests and diseases, including stem borers, Tuta absoluta, rice blast, cassava mosaic disease, yam dry rot and ginger blight.

The report warns that the absence of reported infestations in some locations should not necessarily be interpreted as evidence that those areas are free from pests and diseases.

It therefore recommends stronger surveillance, early detection and targeted pest management interventions to minimise crop losses.

The situation highlights the importance of strengthening agricultural research institutions, state agricultural development programmes and extension services to ensure that farmers receive timely information and practical support.

The cost of agricultural inputs remains another major challenge confronting Nigerian farmers.

The assessment’s provisional estimates show considerable variations in fertiliser prices across the six geopolitical zones.

For a 50-kilogram equivalent bag of NPK fertiliser, the North-West recorded the highest estimated price at N43,000, followed by the South-South at N50,000.

The North-Central recorded N33,000, North-East N36,000, South-East N37,000 and South-West N35,000.

For urea, the South-East recorded the highest estimated price at N47,000, followed by the South-South at N48,000 and North-West at N44,000.

The national estimates stood at N38,000 for NPK and N43,000 for urea.

The report also documented programme prices of N30,000 per bag for NPK and urea in Niger State and N25,000 per bag for NPK in Kano State.

However, it clarified that these were official and subsidised programme prices rather than zonal market averages.

High input costs can discourage farmers from applying recommended quantities of fertilisers and other productivity-enhancing inputs, potentially affecting crop yields and overall production.

The challenge is compounded by limited access to quality seeds, crop protection products, seasonal financing and appropriate agricultural technologies.

Interestingly, the survey’s September 2026 retail commodity price comparison indicates that several food commodities recorded lower prices compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Garri recorded the largest decline among the highlighted commodities, falling by 21.6 per cent from N700 to N549 per kilogram.

White maize declined by 13 per cent, from N585 to N509 per kilogram, while yellow maize dropped by 9.9 per cent.

Brown cowpea declined by 8.2 per cent, while cassava flour recorded a 10.7 per cent reduction.

However, the price movements were not uniform. Onion recorded an 18.8 per cent increase, rising from N1,301 to N1,545 per kilogram. Eggs also increased by two per cent, from N6,796 to N6,933 per 30 eggs.

Local rice recorded a 1.6 per cent increase, despite imported rice declining by 1.1 per cent.

The figures suggest that improvements in agricultural production and commodity availability do not necessarily translate into uniform price reductions across the food market.

Beyond presenting agricultural performance figures, the assessment identifies structural weaknesses requiring urgent attention from government and relevant institutions.

These include inadequate irrigation infrastructure, limited mechanisation, high production costs, weak seed systems, insufficient extension personnel, poor storage facilities and inadequate access to climate-resilient technologies.

The report also highlights challenges in livestock and fisheries production, including feed shortages, animal diseases, inadequate veterinary services and poor water management.

To address these constraints, Professor Sani’s assessment outlines five priority recommendations.

First, it calls for the institutionalisation of year-round agricultural performance monitoring through complementary wet and dry season surveys. Such a system would provide reliable information on crop and livestock production, fisheries, commodity prices, farm inputs, mechanisation, extension services and climate-related risks.

Second, government is urged to improve farmers’ access to affordable and quality agricultural inputs, seasonal financing, irrigation and productivity-enhancing technologies.

Third, agricultural extension services should be strengthened through adequate staffing, operational funding, mobility, practical demonstrations and digital advisory systems. Mechanisation programmes should also focus on equipment functionality, maintenance, spare parts and trained operators.

Fourth, federal and state institutions should strengthen early warning systems, flood and drought preparedness, disease surveillance and pest management. Special recovery programmes are also recommended for commodities facing significant production challenges, particularly ginger and other crops affected by declining productivity and disease outbreaks.

Finally, the assessment recommends increased investment in storage, processing, cold chains, transportation and structured market linkages to reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers’ incomes.

Ultimately, the 2026 Wet Season

Agricultural Performance Survey presents a picture of an agricultural sector with considerable production potential but persistent structural vulnerabilities.

The projected 1.84 per cent growth in cereal production and anticipated improvements in 13 of the 17 reviewed crops provide grounds for cautious optimism.

However, the challenges associated with climate variability, flooding, crop pests, expensive inputs, weak extension systems and post-harvest losses demonstrate that increasing agricultural output requires more than expanding cultivated land.

For Nigeria to translate its agricultural potential into sustainable food security, the emphasis must increasingly shift towards improving productivity, strengthening agricultural research, supporting farmers with affordable technologies and building resilience against environmental and economic shocks.

The findings also reinforce the importance of evidence-based agricultural planning, particularly as policymakers seek to improve food availability, stabilise commodity markets and strengthen rural livelihoods.

The central message of the assessment is clear: Nigeria’s agricultural future will depend not only on how much farmers produce, but also on how effectively the country supports them to produce more efficiently, preserve their harvests and withstand the growing risks confronting agricultural production.