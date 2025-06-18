2026: We’re working to achieve victory in Ekiti — South-West PDP

The South West Zonal Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that it is putting machinery in place to position the party for victory in the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.

It also stated that the PDP is alive, active, and thriving, as the process of resolving the crisis rocking the party’s national leadership is ongoing.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Sanya Atofarati, who said the PDP would soon resolve all internal crises, explained that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disappointed the people of the state over the last two and a half years.

Atofarati spoke in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday during the inauguration of various committees and sub-committees set up to galvanise support for governorship aspirant Dr Wole Oluyede across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The zonal spokesman, who led other leaders of the party in the South West to the event, appealed to leaders and members of the party to be united in rescuing the state from the ruling APC in the 2026 poll.

He said, “Our leaders from the national and zonal levels are here in solidarity to support the party in the state and to show that this time around, we are not letting go. We believe in the PDP and we will work together with all members of the party to achieve victory in next year’s poll. At the national, zonal, and state levels, the PDP is greatly united.

“So, the government in power should begin to prepare to vacate in 2026, because the antics of divide and rule they are orchestrating within our party will no longer work.

“We are appealing to all our people in Ikere-Ekiti and the entire Southern Senatorial District of the state not to accept any deputy governorship ticket from anybody, but to insist on the governorship ticket.

“This work is not one we can do alone; we need the support of our people from the Central and Northern Senatorial Districts to achieve our aim of winning the 2026 governorship poll.”

The Zonal Organising Secretary of the PDP, Benson Amuwa, said the party would do everything possible to wrest power from the APC in the state, stating, “PDP is rebuilding, and gradually we will fully bounce back to take our rightful place. We are going to have the NEC meeting and national convention very soon, and the party will get it right.”

He lamented the activities of former governor Ayodele Fayose within the party, noting that, “He has lost his political base and steam, and his support cannot guarantee victory for any candidate or party in any election.”

On why Ekiti people would choose Dr Oluyede, Amuwa said, “For a person in the mould of Dr Oluwole Oluyede, who made money outside of government and invested it into his community, empowered people, and built industry, the people will appreciate and reciprocate his good gesture by trusting and voting for him.”

