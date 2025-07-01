2026: Oyebanji’s support base grows with more endorsements

With the blowing of the whistle for the Ekiti State governorship race by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), more groups and stakeholders have been showing support for the re-election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji. In line with the nation’s electoral law, INEC has set 20th of June, 2026 as the date for the governorship election in Ekiti State with the tenure of the incumbent government set to expire on 15th of October, 2026 having been inaugurated on 16th of October, 2022. The official announcement of the date for the poll has upped the ante of political activities in the Land of Honour with the party primaries due to be conducted between 20th of October and 10th of November, 2025 where party candidates are expected to emerge. Having been elected on 18th of June, 2022 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a landslide victory, Governor Oyebanji was sworn to office on 16th of October, 2022. Three years and eight months down the line, there are loud clamours for his re-election in the 2026 poll. The agitation for a second tenure for Governor Oyebanji has been very strident across the Ekiti political landscape in recent times based on his wide acceptability and commendable performance in office with verifiable proofs and evidence across the state. Although the Governor has not officially declared intent to vie for a second term in office, a groundswell of opinions of very respected and eminent citizens of the state, traditional rulers, religious leaders, the Ekiti in Diaspora, civil and public servants, towns associations, non-indigenes resident in the state, professional and vocational bodies among others are egging him on to throw his hat into the ring once again.

Also not left out of the clamours for an Oyebanji return to the Government House are grassroots-based individuals and groups like market men and women, artisans, people living with disabilities, traditional chiefs, oloris (Obas’ wives), commercial drivers, youth bodies, students’ groups, teachers, local government workers, among others. Another prominent group that has endorsed the Ekiti helmsman for another term in office are the state retirees under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP). The pensioners are solidly behind Oyebanji’s continued stay in office for clearing the backlog of accumulated gratuities, increment and regular payment of their monthly pensions and their enrollment in the Ekiti State Health Insurance Scheme, among other benefits. The pensioners, who recently changed their group’s name to Pensioners Association of Nigeria (PAN), has continued to hold series of otuer endorsement programem for the Governor at various local government chapters.

The demands for Oyebanji’s retention in office started from the men and women on the streets of Ekiti who are impressed with the Governor’s connection with the grassroots, his generosity and milk of kindness extended to the less-privileged, execution of life-changing projects, unprecedented support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with cash and support for indigent and vulnerable groups in the areas of patronage and provision of tools. Apart from regular interface with the ordinary people on the streets through unscheduled visits to local neighborhoods, markets, religious centers, schools, public squares and frequent and unexpected stopovers in which he personally feels the pulses of his people, the Governor has made his way into the hearts of the electorate who sees him as an accessible leader they can see, feel and touch.

Besides, the Governor ensures that local content is given priority in execution of projects and patronage of local artisans, businessmen, motor dealers, livestock sellers in the state. It is an open secret that Mr Governor’s dresses are sewn by local tailors while competent local contractors are patronized by his administration to prevent capital flight and ensure that Ekiti wealth circulates locally. All these have endeared the Governor to his people who want the status quo to remain.

Unprecedented number of projects had been commissioned and put into public use during the first and second anniversaries of the Oyebanji administration with many projects now at advanced stages waiting to be inaugurated during the third anniversary in October and these excite the people of the state to queue behind their “performing governor” ahead of the 2026 poll. Apart from the landmark projects in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, the Oyebanji’s Midas’ touch has been extended to virtually all towns and villages in the state including roads to farmsteads and farming communities which serve as the Food Baskets in the state. For example, Isinbode-Ara-Ikole Road, another alternative road which links the Southern Senatorial District to the Northern Senatorial District; Iludun-Ipere Road, long abandoned and the hitherto dilapidated Igirigiri Road in Odo Ado, Ado Ekiti which many residents thought would never be touched are some of the examples of hundreds of community roads already receiving attention and expected to be inaugurated in record time.

The completion of the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki dual carriageway (a federal highway), the ongoing construction of the Ado Ekiti Ring Road Project and attraction of investors to the state in agriculture, housing, hospitality, education and ongoing construction of Ijigbo-Okeyinmi flyover is being appreciated by all and Sunday in Ekiti and serves as a proof that Oyebanji is the mond the people should pitch their tents with. Public workers are enjoying the new minimum wage on top of wage bonus enjoyed before the implementation of the new minimum wage. These are in addition to the free bus shuttles they enjoy from various designated points in Ado Ekiti and Ikere Ekiti to their places of work which have given them a cushion from spending more on transport fare. These are some of the reasons why the various segments of the Ekiti population have been throwing their weight behind the return of Governor Oyebanji for another term of office. It cut across the Ekiti demographics: the rich, the poor, Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, the young, the old, men, women, rural dwellers and urban residents.

Recall that leaders and members of the APC in all the three Senatorial Districts, had at different times, endorsed Governor Oyebanji as their preferred candidate for their party and as their next preferred Governor on the strength of what they described as “historic, stellar and spectacular performance” since coming to office in 2022. Oyebanji’s support base has grown beyond the party circles; it has spread to other interest groups with huge numbers of voters who are also showing their support for him based on what he has done for the common man, their associations and the entire people and residents of the State. They are waiting and itching to return him back to office next year. A strong army of supporters for the re-election of Governor Oyebanji is swelling in numbers by the day judging by public show of support for his undeclared second term ambition. Within just four days in the middle of June, the Governor’s Office witnessed an “invasion” of pro-Oyebanji groups who came to identify with their preferred man for the state’s number one seat from 2026 to 2030.

Opening the floodgates of endorsement for the Governor recently was the national leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) who rallied its members in Ekiti to support the Oyebanji candidacy on the strength of his better welfare package for council workers and provision of incentives to boost their morale. According to a letter to the Governor signed by NULGE National President, Comrade Aliyu Haruna Kankara, dated 11th June, 2025, the umbrella body for local government workers in the country described Oyebanji as “and exceptional leader and a shining example among governors in Nigeria” urging its members in Ekiti to reciprocate the gesture with votes for the Governor at the polls. The national NULGE attributed it’s support for Oyebanji to include payment of outstanding arrears of salaries and allowances he met on ground, elevation of three members to the position of Permanent Secretaries and seven others as Executive Secretaries and Heads of Local Government Administration approval of additional N100 million for LG Staff Loans Board in addition to prior recapitalization of N200 million, among others.

Also on the 17th, 18th and 19th of June, three major interest groups marched on the Governor’s Office to declare their support for Governor Oyebanji’s re-election. These are Ekiti State Beer, Wine, Food and Drinks Sellers Association; Ekiti State Association of Tricycles and Okada Riders; Culture -based organizations under the aegis of Ekiti State Creative Artists Forum. These groups attributed their open support for Governor Oyebanji for his all-inclusive leadership style, empowerment of their members and making available an atmosphere that thrives for their businesses and crafts which has given them economic advantage in a competitive environment.

The president of Beer, Wine, Food and Drinks Sellers Association, Mr Williams Ogundare, cited the Governor’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and taking the lead in driving economic growth in the grassroots. Ogundare commended the Governor for “his significant contributions to the development of micro, small and medium enterprises in Ekiti State” and for always pursuing economic growth of local businesses which is gradually turning the state to an investment hub for small business owners.

According to him, “the Governor has consistently demonstrated commitment to the prosperity of businesses in the State with various policies and programmes that have enhanced the ease of doing business for micro, small and medium enterprises.” Ogundare added that policies executed by the Oyebanji administration which include the streamlining of tax regime, enhancement of infrastructure, his administration’s support and patronage of local businesses have positively transformed the grassroots economy and rubbed off positively on the State. Before heading to the Governor’s Office, the commercial motorcyclists and tricycle riders who stormed Ado Ekiti from all parts of the State, staged a colorful roadshow in the capital city to trumpet their unflinching support for Oyebanji wearing colourful attires many of which bore the portraits of the Governor. Speaking on why they are earnestly asking Oyebanji to run for another term, the Chairman of Ekiti Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association, Mr Kunle Asaolu, described the Governor as a “Promise Keeper” who has fulfilled virtually all his electoral promises to the people of the state.

Asaolu said the union and its members are in support of Oyebanji’s second term in office because of his humble leadership style, economic support and empowerment of members and for fixing of many roads in the state which has eased their operations and activities. The Tricycle Riders Association Chairman, Mr Tolulope Alabi, hinged the group’s endorsement of Oyebanji’s candidacy on the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of members and the entire people of the state. Alabi added that Oyebanji sees all transport unions as equal stakeholders and carries them along in the scheme of things noting that their support for the Governor is total. He noted that mobilization of support for Oyebanji goes beyond the members only but will be extended to their families and dependants.

The amalgamation of Ekiti Arts and Culture under the auspicies of Ekiti State Creative Arts Forum who also staged an endorsement rally to the Governor’s Office described Oyebanji as the most acceptable political brand in the State that everybody must embrace and support to continue the good works till 2030. Groups under the Forum include Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association, Association of Drummers of Nigeria, Movie Makers Association of Nigeria and Egbe Olofi Association (Aso Oke Makers’ group).

Their spokesmen who included Chief Ojo Olowojolu, Dr Mike Adeloye, Chief Ayodele Ilesanmi and Mr Gbenga Apadidun, attributed their endorsement of the Governor to his unprecedented support and empowerment of the arts, culture and entertainment sub-sectors in the state.

They explained that Oyebanji invested in culture to turn it into a money-spinning industry, empowered local arts practitioners with finances, tools, equipment and costumes and also promoted Ekiti Festival of Arts and Culture, Cultural Fair and sponsorship of Cultural Troupes to international fiestas.

Another spectacular first they attributed to Oyebanji is the ongoing construction of Ekiti International Cultural Centre which they noted will place the state on the national culture consciousness and global cultural map on its completion.

The cultural groups pledged their unalloyed support for Oyebanji’s second term urging all people of the State to key into the decision to keep the Governor in office beyond 2026.

More prominent individuals and interest groups are expected to endorse Oyebanji for another term in office in coming days with open rallies, street processions and public proclamations to send a message to other contestants and political parties that the Ikogosi-born Governor is a candidate to beat for the Ekiti number one seat.

Ogunmola, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media (Print media), writes from Ado Ekiti