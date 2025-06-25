The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sunday Bisi, has state that The All Progressive Congress has nothing to offer, expressing confidence that Governor Ademola Adeleke will win his re-election bid convincingly.

Bisi also called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing local government crisis in the state, insisting that those elected under the PDP are the legitimate council executives.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 46th edition of The Frontliners, a current affairs programme organised by the Osun State chapter of the League of Veteran Journalists, Bisi said the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has nothing to campaign with.

He noted that Governor Adeleke has performed excellently in governance, stating that the PDP is strong enough to win the next governorship election without forming any coalition.

“We won before the inconclusive election in 2018. In 2022, we won hands down. Since then, Governor Adeleke has been performing wonders in Osun.

“The governor has touched virtually every part of the state — the dual carriageway in Ilesa, the overhead bridges in Ile-Ife and Osogbo, and just last week, we flagged off road construction in Iwo. Very soon, we will be in Ila.

“If any political party is willing to join us, they are welcome. But I want to tell you that we are super comfortable in the PDP.

“The Osun APC has nothing to campaign with — they only brought hardship to the people of Osun, and the people are not ready to accept them again,” he said.

On the ongoing local government crisis, Bisi revealed that the party has served the Attorney General of the Federation, the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Central Bank of Nigeria with the Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal judgment, urging them to uphold the rule of law.

“Mr President is a gentleman and a democrat. I am certain he will call Osun APC members who want to destabilise the state to order. The president loves this country, and I believe he will do the right thing.

“We have done what is required. We have served the Attorney General, the Accountant General, and the CBN with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, and I trust that as a lawyer, the AGF will not turn a blind eye.

“For the sake of national unity and peace, all government institutions we have served should respect the rule of law, check the actions of the Osun APC and their leaders, and ensure that the rightful council executives return to office while APC members occupying those positions are removed,” he added.

Bisi urged the people of Osun to remain calm, assuring them that the local government issue would soon be resolved.

“I want to urge our people to continue to give peace a chance and allow Mr President to intervene.

“We should not take the law into our own hands. We want peace in the state and do not want to lose anyone. Very soon, this local government issue will be resolved,” he said.

In his address, the Chairman of the Osun League of Veteran Journalists, Mr Adetoyese Shittu-Alamu, urged political gladiators to consider the plight of ordinary citizens who are bearing the brunt of the crisis.

“As an elder and leader of the League of Veteran Journalists in Osun, we do not want any form of distraction in the country, especially in this state.

“We are suffering here, and it is wrong for anyone to disregard the court’s ruling. I appeal to all politicians to take it easy. They must not ignite any form of unrest in this state.

“They should realise that the grassroots population is large, and any action that worsens the situation should be avoided. This is not about political correctness — it’s about whether the ordinary man can put food on his table,” he appealed.