2026 Hajj: NAHCON signs contracts with two Saudi service providers

In line with the operational calendar released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the 2026 Hajj exercise, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Wednesday, signed two different contracts with Saudi Arabian service providers to cater for Nigerian pilgrims during the upcoming spiritual exercise in the Holy Land.

The Saudi authorities had scheduled between September 6 and 23 for early contracting and payment for Masha’ir (holy sites of Muna, Arafat and Muzdalifah).

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Sale Usman, signed the contracts in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Nigerian Hajj body, with Mashariq Dhahabiyya and Daleel Al Muaalem as the two service providers to serve the Nigerian pilgrims next year.

While Mashariq Dhahabiyya will cater for Nigerian pilgrims at Masha’ir, Daleel will provide transport services for the Nigerians throughout the hajj period.

Speaking at a brief signing event, Usman said the two companies delivered very good services to Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj.

According to him, their good services this year earned both companies selection again for next year’s exercise.

He, however, urged the Saudi service providers to do more for the pilgrims during the next Hajj.

The NAHCON boss, in company with the Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi; board member representing Jamaatul Nasril Islam (JNI), Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio; Chairman Forum of SMPWB, Alhaji Idris Almakura, and his deputy, Alhaji Faruk Aliyu Yaro, is currently in Saudi Arabia as part of preparations for the 2026 Hajj operations.

Also with them are NAHCON Acting Director, Finance and Account (DFA), Alhaji Rabi’u Na’Allah; Ustaz Abubakar Lamin; Dr Haruna Danbaba; Barrister Abdulmumin Aliyu and Aliyu Bashir Aliyu, who are all part of the NAHCON delegation in different capacities.

According to the timeline released by the Saudis for the 2026 Hajj, September 23 – 24 was set as the deadline for contracting of essential services such as transportation and accommodation by all participating countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in the 2026 Hajj calendar, which it released in June, set October 12 as the deadline for the pilgrims’ registration announcement and submission of pilgrims’ data for grouping via the Nusuk platform.

Based on this, NAHCON Deputy Director, Fatima Sanda Usara, informed that the Commission had fixed October 8 as the deadline for States’ Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions and licensed Hajj tour operators to remit Hajj fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

According to her, “NAHCON urges all stakeholders to take these deadlines into cognisance in order to ensure seamless arrangements and a successful pilgrimage for Nigerian pilgrims.”

Meanwhile, the Saudis had set January 4, 2026, for completion of all contracts, while February 25–March 20, 2026, is scheduled for visa issuance.

Pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise are expected to start arriving in Saudi Arabia on April 16, 2026.

