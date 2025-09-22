2026 Hajj: NAHCON boss, stakeholders depart for Saudi Arabia to finalise agreements

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Usman, on Monday led a delegation of commissioners and the secretary of the commission to Saudi Arabia to finalise service agreements ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

According to a statement signed by Hajiya Fatima Usara, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at NAHCON, the visit is part of preparations in line with the operational calendar released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU).

The Saudi authorities fixed Sept. 6 to Sept. 23 (15–29 Safar 1447H) for early contracting and payment for Mashair (camps), while Sept. 23–24 (1–2 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447H) were set as deadlines for contracting essential services such as transportation and accommodation.

In addition, Oct. 12 (20 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447H) was announced as the final date for pilgrims’ registration and submission of data via the Nusuk platform.

To align with the Saudi schedule, NAHCON directed that State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, agencies, commissions, and licensed Hajj tour operators must remit fares by Oct. 8, 2025.

Usara said the early preparations were aimed at ensuring smooth operations and guaranteeing a successful Hajj experience for Nigerian pilgrims. She urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the deadlines to avoid disruptions.

(NAN)

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE