2026 guber: Our ticket is not for sale — Osun APC 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has declared that its governorship ticket for the 2026 election is not up for grabs, warning Governor Ademola Adeleke against any attempt to join the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo on Wednesday, former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, alleged that Governor Adeleke was nursing fears of defeat and was discreetly plotting to defect to the APC ahead of the August 8, 2026 poll.

“I’m saying this categorically that the APC ticket is not for sale. As a matter of fact, as of today, we don’t see Adeleke as a member or part of the APC as a party. Let me be sincere with you, the APC in Osun is the party to beat.”

He claimed that Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were attempting to switch allegiance due to fears of losing power.

“I want to tell you that if not because of the fear of the unknown that is disturbing the Adeleke family and the PDP, they wouldn’t have been showing the intention of coming to the APC. We have been saying this times without number that APC in Osun, if not because of the brigandage that followed the 2022 election and that of 2023, we shouldn’t have had PDP as elected officials across the state.”

Owoeye asserted that Adeleke’s time in office was nearing its end. “Now that the Adeleke family has seen that their tenure is already terminated, come August 08, 2026, we are driving away the PDP from the Osun government, and we want to appeal to our people to remain calm. There is no space for PDP or Adeleke in the APC.

“I want to liken the story of Adeleke to a biblical harlot. The two of them gave birth to a child; one slept on her own, and the other died, and at the end of the day, the other harlot wanted the child alive to be divided into two.”

This comes a few hours after Governor Adeleke, alongside his brother, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, and Afrobeats musician Davido, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday.

