The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded 717 cases of vehicle overloading in Cross River State between January and November 2026, raising concerns over compliance with road safety regulations ahead of the festive season.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Innocent Etuk, disclosed this in Calabar during a media briefing to flag off the 2026 Ember Months road safety campaign.

The campaign, themed “Dangerous Driving and Mixed Loading,” is aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and promoting safe driving practices during the festive period.

Etuk warned that vehicle overloading could destabilise vehicles, exert excessive pressure on tyres, cause brake failure and compromise their mechanical condition, thereby increasing the risk of road crashes.

He also cautioned motorists against conveying passengers, luggage and animals together in the same vehicle, describing the practice as dangerous and capable of increasing the severity of injuries and fatalities in the event of an accident.

The FRSC commander identified the Odukpani, Calabar, Okurikang, Ugep and Obubra corridors as accident-prone areas requiring increased surveillance and emergency response attention.

He said the command was intensifying patrol operations, engaging relevant stakeholders and deploying emergency response teams to strategic locations to ensure prompt intervention during road emergencies.

Etuk further disclosed plans to establish round-the-clock emergency response camps along major highways, while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies to improve road safety and protect motorists.

He urged motorists, transport operators and other road users to avoid overloading, obey traffic regulations and adopt responsible driving habits, emphasising the need for collective action to reduce road traffic crashes.

The briefing was followed by a sensitisation rally aimed at educating motorists and other road users on the importance of safe driving practices.

The campaign comes amid increased travel activities during the Ember Months, a period traditionally associated with a rise in road traffic and heightened road safety concerns across the country.