2026 Convocation: UI VC charges graduates on character, humility

The University of Ibadan on Thursday graduated 1,242 students on Day 2 of its 2026 Convocation and Foundation Day ceremonies, as the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Olapegba, charged the new graduates to let character, adaptability and resilience, not just certificates, keep doors open for them in a fast-paced and unpredictable world.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor paid tribute to his predecessor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, whose tenure ended only a few days ago.

He said that under Professor Adebowale’s leadership, the university strengthened its global standing, expanded infrastructure, advanced research and deepened international partnerships, noting that leadership is measured by enduring impact.

Giving a breakdown of the Day 2 graduands, Professor Olapegba said the seven faculties presented graduates uniquely positioned to tackle the challenges of the world.

They are Agriculture, 240; Social Sciences, 243; Veterinary Medicine, 54; Technology, 343; Law, 150; Economics and Management Sciences, 75; and Renewable Natural Resources, 137.

He reeled out notable achievements across the faculties, including the conversion of an abandoned room to a conference hall and renovation of laboratories in the Social Sciences, staff distinctions in Cyber Security and Chartered Psychology, fellowships and travel grants, as well as two patents secured by the Faculty of Technology for a hydrated roof device and a modular automotive medication dispensing system.

In the Faculty of Law, he disclosed that the faculty recorded 56 First Class graduates in the 2024/2025 session, the highest in its history, and 12 First Class candidates in the December 2025 final examinations.

He also celebrated the faculty’s newly completed building at Ajibode, four alumni elevated to Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the award of a PhD to 82-year-old Chief Adetoye, which he described as proof that the pursuit of knowledge transcends age.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted activities in Economics and Management Sciences, including the Economics Alumni Summit scheduled for December 3 to 5, 2026, new prize awards and scholarships for 200, 300 and 400-level students, and in Renewable Natural Resources, the flag-off of the 2026 edition of Operation One Million Tree for the South-West zone and the hosting of the 54th International Forestry Students’ Symposium, which drew over 120 students and young professionals from more than 60 countries, among others.

Turning to the graduands, the Vice-Chancellor warned them not to let pride stop them from taking small, humble beginnings.

He said global corporate icons, successful entrepreneurs and renowned researchers all started with a single step, urging them to be willing to learn, take entry-level positions, start small businesses, intern and master their crafts, because small beginnings powered by consistency lead to massive destinations.

He urged them to make honesty, ethical behaviour and professionalism their non-negotiables, shun cutting corners and embrace lifelong learning.

While urging them to embrace Artificial Intelligence responsibly and learn modern digital tools, he reminded them of the university’s motto, Recte Sapere Fons (For knowledge and sound judgment), adding that to think rightly is to live rightly.

The commencement speaker for Day 2, Mr Kayode Aloyinlapa, founder of Askariot Homes Ltd, charged the graduates to take absolute responsibility for their lives immediately after graduation.

“Government does not owe you any job, your parents does not owe you anything,” he said, adding, “If I fail, it’s my fault, if I succeed, it’s my fault.”

He urged them to know what they want in life, shun copying others, shelve their ego and fight the “battle of urgent 2K” so that they would not have to look up to anybody for money to sustain themselves.

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Aloyinlapa, who said he opted for a “Masters in the University of Life” by entering the street after graduation, shared how consistency and continuous improvement, which he wrapped in 11 principles, took him from making and hawking liquid soaps to dry cleaning and now into real estate.

He further urged the graduates to commit to continuous improvement, focus, and be visible online, warning that the fastest way to remain poor and stagnant is to be shy. “Please don’t be shy, he said.

The valedictorian, Miss Bisola Olaiya, charging her counterparts, said “our success will remain little if it ends with us. We must give back, open doors for others, and lift people as we rise.”