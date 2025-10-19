2026: APC’s Oyebamiji pledges to protect Osun’s interest

One of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Osun, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), at the weekend pledged to protect and promote the interests of Osun and its people when entrusted with leadership responsibilities of the state.

Oyebamiji made the pledge when he paid a consultation visit to the three local governments of Ila Orangun, Boripe, and Aiyedade Local Government Areas of the State on his ambition, where he was unanimously endorsed as their preferred candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Speaking on his ongoing statewide engagement with party members and leaders ahead of the APC primary scheduled for December 13, 2026, the party Chieftain further remarked, “Support AMBO and know that he has no other option than to do well for Osun and its people”.

Speaking one after the other after the endorsement, three different APC leaders from the local government expressed their views on Oyebamiji’s visits to their domains.

For instance, in Ila Orangun LG, Prince Joshua Adediji, a respected party leader, confirmed that despite the number of aspirants in the race, stakeholders have resolved to unite behind Oyebamiji’s ambition.

“We have 12 aspirants, but AMBO is our candidate in the coming primary election. However, whoever wins, we should remain united and support the party’s flag bearer to rescue Osun from the current challenges under the PDP,” Adediji stated.

Also, in Boripe Local Government, APC elders and leaders reaffirmed their loyalty to the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, noting that his endorsement of Oyebamiji has unified the party’s direction.

Barr. Bello Osuolale, speaking on behalf of the elders, said: “We will always follow the directive of our leader, Adegboyega Oyetola. Since he has identified with Asiwaju Oyebamiji, he is our candidate for the coming primary. Whoever Oyetola supports is who we support.”

Supporting this position, Alhaji Kareem Afolabi stated, “Oyebamiji is our candidate in Boripe Local Government. We are solidly behind him.”

Likewise, Alhaji Sulaiman Aderemi emphasised that Oyetola’s open support for Oyebamiji has provided clear political direction for the area.

“In this local government, we follow the directives of our leader, and we have never regretted it. His support for AMBO is evident, and that’s where we stand,” Aderemi declared.

Another APC stalwart, Prince Adeleke Adebayo, confidently assured Oyebamiji that Boripe Local Government was already secured for him.

“You are at home, and I can assure you that Boripe is already in your purse. Go to other local governments to campaign; this one is settled,” he stated.

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye described Oyebamiji as a loyal disciple of Chief Bisi Akande, a founding father of the APC and an elder statesman.

“Baba Akande has declared that APC will return to power in 2026, and AMBO, being a product of the Bisi Akande school of politics, is well-positioned to actualise that vision,” Owoeye noted.

Also speaking, Hon. Segun Awotunde praised Oyebamiji for his consistency, humility, and commitment to the party’s progress, assuring him of Ila Orangun’s total support.

“By the grace of God, you shall win the ticket. Ila is behind you, and this is because Baba Bisi Akande asked us to support you. When you win, remember Ila Orangun and its people,” Awotunde charged..

Among dignitaries present at the consultation visits were Adedokun Joseph, APC Chairman, Ila Orangun Local Government; Ismail Oluwatosin, Executive Chairman, Ila Local Government; Adeyemi Adebara; members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); Mr. Olalekan Badmus, Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); former House of Representatives members Hon. Lawrence Ayeni and Hon. Sunday Akere; Dr. Taofeek Bambo, Hon. Wale Popoola, Alhaji Sulaiman Aderemi, and Hon. Adeyinka Omotosho, among others.