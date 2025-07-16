2026: APC, PDP, ADC gear up for Ekiti gov race

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, ‘YOMI AYELESO examines the intricacies and moves in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and other parties as the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) sets the stage for the processes that will lead to the conduct of the poll.

THE people of Ekiti State are on the march again towards electing a new governor that would pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years after the first tenure of the governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji who was sworn in on October 16, 2022. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently issued the Notice of Election where the commission fixed June 20,2026 for the conduct of the governorship election in the state. As part of the timetable, governorship primaries by political parties were scheduled for between October 20 and November 10, 2025, just about five months from now. The announcement by the INEC upped the tempo of activities in the camps of the leading political parties.

While intense horse-trading has been more pronounced in the APC and the PDP, observers believe other fringe parties will come to life after the primaries of the major platforms. Many of the political gladiators who will not agree with the choice of candidates in the APC and PDP may ultimately pursue their ambitions in the smaller parties as Third Force .

Considering the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the coalition groups comprising top opposition leaders, the governorship poll in Ekiti may be one of the elections to watch out for. Investigations indicated that a week after the unveiling of the coalition platform, some political actors have commenced moves in a bid to fly the ADC flag in the state.

PDP’s internal wrangling

Less than five months to the conduct of the primaries by parties to pick candidates for the election the internal crisis rocking the main opposition PDP nationally is generally perceived as a major threat to its chance of launching a comeback to the Government House in Ado Ekiti. The dust over the supremacy struggle over the position of the national secretary polarised the National Working Committee (NWC) and other organs of the party, including the ranks of the party’s governors hangs in the air. This is in spite of the fact that the party announced Senator Samuel Anyanwu to continue in office, the crisis seems to be over in the party.

Aside this, the pending state congress of the PDP is a clog in the wheel of the party. In almost two years, the caretaker committee under the leadership of Chief Dare Adeleke has been running the affairs of the party. Stakeholders and leaders in the state have clamoured for the conduct of the congresses. In the last three months, ward and local government congresses have been concluded but the state elective congress to elect new set of executives is pending due to the uncertainties at the national secretariat of the PDP.

Amid the crisis, aspirants have declared their intention to contest for governor under the PDP. They include: a medical doctor and former aspirants, Dr Wole Oluyede; younger brother of a former governor, Emmanuel Fayose; a philanthropist, Peter Obafemi, and ex-state secretary and former commissioner, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun. Expressing worries over the internal wrangling, Mrs Ogun warned the warring National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to close ranks and refrain from sabotaging the chances of the PDP in the 2026 governorship election in the state. She said: “We are worried that our national leaders are prioritising the issue of National Secretary over other pressing issues, this shouldn’t be so. We are on the verge of winning Ekiti State with our mobilisation drives ahead of 2026, but this crisis could thwart our chances. I am calling on Alhaji Umar Damagun-led NWC to put its house in order. Let him find a common ground through which this matter can be settled. The PDP is bigger than the NWC and individuals therein, this is my humble belief.”

The former commissioner expressed confidence that the PDP is strong and cohesive in Ekiti to upstage the ruling APC if the opposition party gets the desirable support and impetus from the NWC. “The NWC is key to our winning Ekiti State in the forthcoming election. If they can reorganize and put all these crises behind them and support the Ekiti PDP, we are winning the coming electoral battle in Ekiti State, no doubt,” the aspirant said.

Oyebanji gets more endorsements

To the loyalists and supporters of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who is popularly called BAO, he deserves to be reelected to serve till 2030 following his developmental projects and programmes across the sectors of the economy in line with his six-pillar shared prosperity agenda for the state. Though the governor has not publicly declared his intention to run for second term, the activities either discreetly or openly by his close aides and appointees have suggested the governor’s interest in the seat for another term of four years, after being firstly inaugurated on October 16,2022 as Ekiti governor.

In almost three years in office, Governor Oyebanji has no doubt demonstrated capacity with his people-centric programmes receiving commendations from within and outside the state. From road infrastructure to health, education, human capital development, agriculture and social welfare, the impacts of the government’s investment in these sectors are evident across the state. Also, through his unique and humble personality, Oyebanji has successfully dismantled the hitherto hostilities and fisticuff which often characterised the political space in the state, especially among the gladiators. The most striking of his administration’s impacts is the inclusive leadership and governance style in bringing all tendencies and leaders together irrespective of political affiliation towards the development of the state.

Ahead of the poll, it is an undeniable fact that the governor has received tremendous goodwill, support and endorsements from stakeholders in the state, including the APC state caucus for him to continue in office for a second term, possibly unchallenged. But some observers in the state noted that events in the state, especially the last two governorship elections, suggested that winning the number one seat has not come easy for all the former governors. From the political parties’ primaries to the general election, it has always thrown up intrigues and surprises because of the number of bigwigs who often showed interest in the contest.

After the INEC released the timetable and schedule of activities for the June 20,2026 poll, most interestingly the October 20 to November 10,2025 timeline for primaries for the candidates to emerge, the political landscape is shifting rapidly and lobbying has taken the centre stage in both the APC and the major opposition, PDP. The state is awash with reports and insinuations that some unnamed ‘Abuja forces’ in the APC are throwing up new issues in the ongoing horse-trading. Some sources claimed that the forces are said to be close to the seat of power and leadership of the APC. The social media has been abuzz with posts by the supporters of a chieftain of the APC, trying to make sure he throws his hat into the ring for the third time. Some critics cited the views expressed by former Governor Ayodele Fayose to lend credence to the intrigues that have played out in the last few weeks in the ruling APC in Ekiti. Fayose said: “The governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji is doing very well and let me tell you that all the four former governors of the state are behind him and for us in Ekiti it is not about the party we belong to , Ekiti is our primary constituency, It is by unity of the state that the people can benefit. I asked Mr President expressly because the last time I was here, he told me that he was with the governor. I asked him again because of the rumour and counter-rumour flying around in the political space on the current governor of the state to run for a second term and he told me – ‘Ayo , that is where I am, remain there’ and I will remain with the governor.”

On his part, the Leader of the Senate and lawmaker representing Ekiti Central, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele described the governor as a leader who has performed creditably well for the state, reiterating his support for his second term ambition in the interest of the state. He, however, called for vigilance in the governor’s camp ahead of the electioneering period. In a personally signed statement dismissing the insinuations, Bamidele said: “ As for me and Governor Oyebanji, we remain a set of inseparable political twins in our love for each other as well as our collective vision and drive for the growth and transformation of our people and our dear state. We are standing together through thick and thin, and Ekiti would be the better for it by the Grace of God. He has done well as a brother. He is doing well as Governor, and my commitment to his second term in office is total and unflinching in the overriding best interest of our dear state. So, it is peace and progress; like never before. Let’s remain vigilant and focused.”

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Segun Dipe, who said the party will not close the door against any aspirants, stated that APC Constitution allowed a sitting governor to be given the chance to contest for his second term. Dipe said: “A level praying ground will be given to all aspirants, but we are all political animals and will play it by the rules. If the party constitution says that the sitting governor is entitled to two terms, the party will consider that. The same constitution also says that anybody in the party who is loyal and diligent can contest, and the party can also consider that, we are not closing the gate against anybody.”