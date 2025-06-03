2026: APC in Osun federal constituency endorses Akin Ogunbiyi for gov

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa Federal Constituency has unanimously endorsed Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi as its sole preferred candidate for the governorship position in the 2026 election.

The people from the constituency in a communique signed by representatives of the federal constituency, Asiwaju (Barrister) Gbadegesin Adedeji; Leader of the Federal Constituency, Hon. Barrister Femi Kehinde; Former Member, House of Rep. Ayedire LG, Hon. George Jolaoye; Former Member, House of Rep. Ola-Oluwa Local government and, Hon. Alhaji Semiu Ayofe (Iwo LG), affirmed their trust and confidence in the capability of Akin Ogunbiyi for the position.

The communiqué issued at the end of an extensive meeting held at the residence of the party leader, Adedeji in Iwo, stated that the township of Iwo, as the headquarters of the federal constituency, has agreed that Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi should proceed with his governorship aspirations, having formally declared his intention.

The meeting, having considered the need to present a common candidate from Iwo land that will represent the federal constituency for her development through the governorship aspiration, hereby in a “Yes votes”, supported the aspiration of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi to stand for the party’s primary election for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, ” it stressed.

