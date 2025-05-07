2026: APC groups insist on zoning of party ticket to Osun West

Hundreds of youths, women, and men within the All Progressives Congress (APC) party converged in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Wednesday to advocate for the zoning of the party’s 2026 governorship ticket to Osun West.

The agitators, who reportedly mobilised themselves from across the state under the aegis of two groups — The Progressives Frontliners (TPF) and the Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) — gathered for their monthly joint meeting held in the town. They appealed to the party’s leadership to consider their request, which they argued would enhance the party’s chances of victory at the polls.

The groups, whose membership has reportedly grown from 15,000 to 25,000 after expanding their reach across the 30 local government councils of the state, pledged to work tirelessly for the party’s success in the next election.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Comrade Ajibade Abiodun commended the coordinators of the groups across all 30 local government areas of the state, noting that their efforts have significantly increased youth support for Osun West to produce the next APC gubernatorial candidate.

His words:

“We are made up of six groups and have been working assiduously to mobilise youths into the APC fold. Now, coming together as a coalition, we realise we have over 25,000 youths who have registered new voters in the state under the APC.

“We discovered that most of these youths subscribe to our agenda based on the belief that the APC’s next gubernatorial candidate should emerge from Osun West.”

In her remarks, Rukayat Ademola urged the party’s leadership to heed the earnest appeals of the people of Osun West, stating that the region has paid its dues and contributed significantly to the growth and strength of the party at all levels.

According to Ademola:

“Our appeal today is directed to our esteemed President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Chief Adebisi Akande; the Honourable Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; and the National Secretary of our party, Senator Ajibola Basiru. These are not just leaders but father figures to members of the APC.

“We respectfully urge them to listen to the heartfelt appeals from their children in Osun West. This moment calls for compassionate leadership and recognition of the vital role Osun West has played within the party. We appeal to our leaders at both national and state levels, imploring them to consider Osun West in the upcoming electoral cycle.

“Osun West has paid its dues and contributed immensely to the party’s development at all levels. It is time to honour these contributions by granting the district the opportunity to reclaim its rightful place in the governance of our state. We must seize this opportunity to usher in a new era that embraces inclusivity and justice for all segments of our party.

“Granting Osun West the gubernatorial ticket is not merely about political redistribution; it is about acknowledging the district’s unwavering commitment to the APC’s vision and values. This gesture will not only strengthen the party’s image among its supporters but will also serve as a beacon of hope and unity, demonstrating that every district is essential to our collective progress.

“As we gather here today, the voices of Osun West resonate powerfully across the state. Let this gathering be a reminder that the aspirations of Osun West are deeply intertwined with the future success of the APC. Our diligence and sustained advocacy will not waver until fairness and representation are achieved.”

