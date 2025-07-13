2025 wet season: Gombe govt distributes fertiliser to 114 wards

As part of efforts to support farmers during the 2025 wet season farming, Gombe State Government, on Sunday, commenced the distribution of subsidised fertilisers across all 114 political wards in the state.

The development is in line with the directive of the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to ensure that agricultural inputs reach genuine farmers directly at the grassroots, right down to the polling unit levels without weighing them down with transportation or logistical burden.

Trucks have already been transporting the inputs to various Local Government Areas (LGAs) for onward distribution, following the Governor’s recent flag-off of the 2025 wet season farming activities.

Recall that Gombe governor recently launched the sale and distribution of 10,000 metric tons of high-quality fertiliser, equivalent to 200,000 bags at a heavily subsidised rate, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to food security and rural development.

Speaking on the progress of the exercise, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives, Dr. Barnabas Malle, confirmed that the distribution was proceeding smoothly.

He noted that LGAs have already begun receiving their allocated shares, which are to be delivered directly to farmers at the ward level.

Barnabas Malle praised the quality of the fertilizer, describing it as one of the best produced in the country.

He emphasized that the timely distribution will significantly enhance farm yields and overall agricultural productivity across the state.

The Commissioner urged farmers to use the inputs judiciously and to remain vigilant against environmental risks by closely following weather advisories.

He also reaffirmed the state government’s continued support for the agricultural sector, which remains a key driver of economic growth and rural empowerment in Gombe.