2025 UTME: Sowore wants JAMB, NYSC, two others scrapped

Former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, has called for scrapping of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), and Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing them as “useless.”

Sowore made this known in a post on his X account following JAMB’s recent admission of errors that affected the results of candidates during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“Time to scrap these extracurricular bureaucratic busybodies …JAMB, NYSC, TETFUND, NELFUND, they are all useless!” Sowore wrote.

Recall that JAMB had earlier on Wednesday admitted to errors in the 2025 UTME which contributed to the poor performance of students. The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede said.

The UTME is a critical prerequisite for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It tests candidates in four subjects, including the compulsory Use of English, with the other three drawn from their proposed field of study.

Of the over 1.9 million candidates who sat the UTME, over 1.5 million reportedly scored below 200 out of the maximum 400 marks, raising concerns among stakeholders in the education sector and outrage from parents and candidates.

According to the earlier statistics released by the examination body, a total of 1,955,069 results were processed, out of which only 4,756 candidates (0.24 per cent) scored 320 and above.

Additionally, 7,658 candidates (0.39 per cent) scored between 300 and 319, bringing the total number of those who scored 300 and above to 12,414 candidates (0.63 per cent).

Furthermore, 73,441 candidates (3.76 per cent) scored between 250 and 299, while 334,560 candidates (17.11 per cent) scored between 200 and 249.

A total of 983,187 candidates (50.29 per cent) scored between 160 and 199, which is regarded as the minimum threshold for admissions in many institutions. Also, 488,197 candidates (24.97 per cent) scored between 140 and 159, 57,419 candidates (2.94 per cent) scored between 120 and 139, 3,820 candidates (0.20 per cent) scored between 100 and 119, and 2,031 candidates (0.10 per cent) scored below 100.