2025 UTME results consistent with 12-year trend — JAMB

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has clarified that the performance statistics for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were in line with results recorded over the past 12 years.

Addressing public concerns about this year’s outcome, Oloyede explained that the results were not unusual.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, he noted that out of the 1.9 million candidates who sat for the UTME, approximately 1.5 million scored below 200.

He emphasised, however, that such results were not unusual and aligned with historical patterns.

“This is not peculiar to this year. The performance statistics are consistent with those of the last 12 years,” he said.

Commenting on the delay in releasing individual results, the JAMB Registrar explained that the delay was due to an ongoing review process for certain candidates.

“We have not released the individual results yet, but we have published the overall statistics because that part of the process has been completed.

“We are currently reviewing the cases of some candidates with borderline issues. We need to determine whether their results should be released or withheld.

“Once that is concluded, likely by tomorrow, we will release the individual results.”