2025 UTME: How hackers manouvered CBT centers’ local networks, servers — JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed the arrest of suspects involved in hacking the local server of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), providing details on how the hackers were able to manoeuvre the local networks and servers of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers.

Tribune Online reports that the JAMB Registrar, during a press briefing recently, admitted errors in the 2025 UTME results, which necessitated a resit exam for over 390,000 students.

JAMB, in a statement announcing the release of resit exam results on Saturday, revealed numerous alarming practices perpetrated by candidates and certain Proprietors of Schools/CBT centres, which have exacerbated examination irregularities.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that no fewer than 20 suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the hacking of JAMB CBT servers.

In the statement by Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D., JAMB Public Communication Advisor, the board stated that while some Nigerians are busy dissipating energies on conspiracy theories and the spread of hatred, its future is being put in jeopardy by advanced levels of digitalised fraud.

The board explained that high-level malpractices were uncovered during the 2025 examinations, which led to the withdrawal of some results, and the arrest of several culprits across the country, some of whom we understand have made useful confessions.”

The unwholesome practices, according to JAMB, include:

“Collusion of certain CBT centre/school proprietors (with the connivance of accredited centres) to hack the networks of targeted CBT centres, thereby gaining control of candidates’ computers and remotely submitting their responses to the relevant local server of the centre as recently discovered by the security agencies to whom we are profoundly grateful. It is important to note that each of the 882 centres utilised by the Board operates on a separate local server, and some of which had their local area network and servers compromised. The central server of JAMB remains secure and impervious to such breaches.

“AI-enabled photo blending of candidates with impersonators, many of whom are current undergraduate students.

“Registration with combined fingers, which involves the combination of fingerprints from multiple persons for a single candidate’s registration.

“Extension of Local Area Networks (LAN) from centres to remote ‘strong rooms.”

“Pairing of candidates with professional mercenaries (after wilful disruption of sitting arrangements) who had registered for the UTME for the purpose of access to the examination hall. Unfortunately, many undergraduates of tertiary institutions are found to be involved in this nefarious practice.

“Over three thousand candidates nationwide have been identified as either accomplices or beneficiaries of this extraordinary examination fraud. As investigation progresses, all candidates implicated in these unwholesome activities will have their results withdrawn as soon as incontrovertible proofs are established, even if the results have been released.”

JAMB added by extending gratitude to the security agencies for their support and commendable efforts in apprehending culprits involved in the rising menace of examination malpractice.

