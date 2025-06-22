2025 UTME: 96,838 candidates to sit mop-up exams as JAMB suspends 113 CBT centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will conduct a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up examination for 96,838 candidates.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by JAMB Public Communications Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Board has fixed the examination for Saturday, June 28, 2025, while urging the affected candidates to commence printing of their examination notification slips from Monday, June 23.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has approved Saturday, 28th June, for the conduct of the 2025 UTME mop-up examination.

“This examination will accommodate the 5,096 spill-over candidates and those who failed biometric verification during the main exercise.

“Also, due to the special dispensation granted to absentee candidates of the main and resit examinations, 91,742 candidates who were absent in both or either of the main and resit examinations would also be given this opportunity which is only for 2025 UTME. Thus 96,838 candidates are being rescheduled for the 2025 mop up exercise in 183 centres across the nation while others are kept on standby,” the statement said.

Benjamin in the statement also announced that 113 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the country have been suspended or delisted due to various infractions uncovered during the conduct of the UTME.

According to the board, some of the affected centres were found to have committed technical infractions during the mock and main examinations, while others were implicated in ongoing security investigations into examination malpractice.

“Consequently, 113 CBT centres have been delisted or suspended from across the country. Some other implicated in multiple infractions in the main or resit examinations exercise,” it said.

The board expressed appreciation to security agencies for their role in a nationwide investigation into identity theft and other forms of examination fraud, which has led to several arrests and prosecutions.

“The Board also appreciated the security agencies particularly the State Security Service(SSS), the Nigeria Police Force(NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) for their extra-ordinary devotion, passion and tenacity in the on-going nation-wide special investigation of identity theft and examination malpractices syndicates which led to the arrest and prosecution of tens of culprits, including few JAMB officials, professional examination takers and syndicates of some school proprietors and tutorial centres.”

As part of the investigation, the Board said some examination towns have been disqualified from hosting the mop-up exam, adding that affected candidates will be reassigned to nearby centres.

“As a result of the investigation, a number of examination towns are no longer eligible to be used for the mop up examinations. Few candidates who fall into the deactivated examination towns would be assigned to examination towns closest to the delisted towns. We seek the understanding of such candidates.”

JAMB further stated that the mop-up exam offers an opportunity to identify and prosecute more impersonators, including undergraduates who sit for UTME on behalf of others.

ALSO READ: https://tribuneonlineng.com/ndlea-arrests-woman-going-to-india-for-fibroid-surgery-with-2-20kg-cocaine/

“The scheduled mop-up examination provides the opportunity to further apprehend more impersonators particularly current undergraduate students who impersonate UTME candidates. Institutions of apprehended undergraduates are already being notified of the gross misconduct of their students in order to invoke the violation of the matriculation oath already taken by the students to flush them out of the various tertiary institutions, in addition to their prosecution under the examination malpractice Act, 1999 which makes provisions for imprisonment even of the under-aged and their indulgent parents,” it said.

JAMB also revealed that it is deploying special squads of invigilators and security personnel as part of the renewed crackdown on malpractice.

“Special squads of invigilators/security personnel are being deployed in the continuation of the current war already declared by the Hon. Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON on examination malpractices and their perpetrators both high and low,” adding that candidates sitting for the 8:00 a.m. session are advised to arrive early.

“The first session for the examination day starts, as usual, at 8:00 am. Candidates for the 8:00am session are therefore advised in their own interest to arrive one or one and half hour before the actual commencement of the examination at 8:00am.

“Eligible and genuine candidates are advised to print their examination notification slips from Monday, 23rd June 2025 in preparation for the mop up examination scheduled for Saturday, 28th June, 2025,” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

