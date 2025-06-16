2025: Top 10 safest countries in Europe

The safest countries in Europe are beautiful and peaceful. They are not only a safe place to be, but they are also politically and economically stable.

They prioritise the security of their citizens and their standard of living. These countries ensure that anything that could bring chaos to their country is avoided. They don’t interfere in international conflicts but rather protect their interests.

Here are the safest countries in Europe as listed by GlobalCitizensSolutions:

1. Iceland

Iceland has been one of the safest countries in the world for over a decade now. The country has been nicknamed “the land of fire and ice” because of its rugged landscapes. Iceland is considered one of the safest places in Europe because of its continued low crime rates, high living standards, and provision of essential needs. Over the years, Iceland has been showcasing its strength as a nation. It is a safe, peaceful, one of the happiest, and highly developed countries.

2. Ireland

Ireland is not only one of the safest countries in Europe but also known for its lowest corporate tax rates, rich culture, hospitality, quality education, and breathtaking landscapes. Ireland has a high safety standard, and its people are very welcoming and friendly, which makes foreigners feel more comfortable and loved. The country is one of the best destinations for tourists.

3. Austria

The 1955 Austrian State Treaty marked the beginning of a peaceful journey for the country because it remained neutral, not joining conflicts or military alliances. This decision has contributed to how Austria is a secure and safe country for both its citizens and foreigners. They avoid security risks and international disputes that could put the country in jeopardy.

4. Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the oldest countries in the world, which is economically, politically stable and peaceful. The government policies on security and safety have helped the country maintain stability and a society free from violence. Switzerland is also popular for being one of the safest countries for banking. The country has continued to enjoy an environment devoid of war or turmoil.

5. Portugal

Portugal is also one of the safest countries in Europe you would definitely love to visit. The country’s political neutrality and low crime rates are the main factors that make the country peaceful. The government and the people are very welcoming, which makes foreigners want to study there and go on vacation.

6. Denmark

Denmark is very safe and peaceful. The country is not too populated and the crime rate is low. The citizens are comfortable and feel secure in their country. Denmark has many iconic facilities that you would definitely love when you visit.

7. Slovenia

Slovenia has excelled tremendously in transportation, healthcare, and security. It stands out as a safe and beautiful place and a welcoming destination for tourists. There are initiatives that promote friendliness, abundant green spaces, and free car city centres.

8. Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is very peaceful compared to many famous European countries. They cherish and are committed to freedom of speech, human rights, political stability, and unwavering security. As a safe destination, the country also boasts of rich cultural experience, historic sites, and one of the least affected by natural disasters.

9. Finland

Finland is widely admired for its exceptional social welfare system, education, low crime rate and high living standards. Women feel safe and protected in this country. Finland continues to rank as one of the top countries in the Global Peace Index, Safety Perception Index and Human Development Index. All these are testament to Finland’s relentless effort in ensuring its citizens are comfortable, including visitors.

10. Croatia

Croatia is loved for its amazing waterfalls, islands, and well-preserved ancient structures. It is considered peaceful and one of the safest countries in Europe for its political harmony, with no internal conflict or political unrest. Visit Croatia someday to experience its warmth and fascinating environment.