2025: Top 10 safest countries in Africa

The safest countries in Africa are peacemakers and political reformers. These countries have implemented policies that ensure their countries are safe for both visitors and citizens. There are many other attributes shared by these countries; rich culture, agriculture, mining, and tourism, which are the main part of the economy. In addition, the safest countries have been able to control and reduce the crime rate.

Here are the safest countries in Africa as listed by Ultimatekilimanjaro:

1. Mauritius

Mauritius is the safest country in Africa. This country is a blend of European, Asian, and African influences; the main languages are French, English, and Creole. They have a stable governance and social welfare policies that ensure crimes or social unrest are not predominant. Tourism, financial services, and textiles are the main supports of their economy. If you visit the country’s capital, Port Louis, it features different historical centres, resorts, waterfalls, and so on.

2. Madagascar

Madagascar is the second safest country in Africa. It is a country with several ethnic groups that ensures their traditional culture is alive, even though French is a major language due to historical ties. Madagascar has been able to maintain and improve its security standards. Their hospitality, respect, and cultural practices make Madagascar a favourite destination for tourists.

3. Botswana

Botswana is a peaceful country, known for its political stability and diamond mining. As a small population, they’ve been able to build a strong public service, mouthwatering infrastructure, and safety measures that keep the crime rate low. Wildlife is one of the aspects visitors enjoy about Botswana; you can visit Okavango Delta, a wetland filled with birds, elephants, hippopotamus, and so on. Including Chobe National Park, where you get to see large elephants.

4. Ghana

Ghana is one of the leading countries in Africa, exporting gold, oil, and cocoa. They have a rich cultural heritage that is demonstrated in their food, music, festivals, and so on. The level of crime is low; the country is safe, no conflict. If you’re interested in understanding Ghana’s history, you can visit Cape Coast Castle, Accra, for various arts and fashion, and then Kaku National Park to experience nature.

5. Zambia

Zambia is a very safe place to be. This South-Central African country is known for its vibrant cultural traditions and beautiful landscapes. Agriculture and mining (copper) contribute significantly to the economic growth of the country. In Zambia, there are about 70 indigenous languages that are spoken on a daily basis, but English is the official language. Tourists are always welcomed by tourism operators and local authorities who work collaboratively. Fascinating areas you can explore in Zambia is Victoria Falls, the Zambezi River, and the National Parks.

6. Namibia

Namibia is a very peaceful country known for its desert and coastlines. Here, serious crimes are absolutely low due to policies that help in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere, most especially in remote areas where wildlife thrives.

Agriculture and mining are sectors that really boost the economy of the country. Amazing places you can visit in Namibia are the red dunes of Sossusvlei, where you can take iconic photographs; in Swakopmund, you can enjoy activities such as quad biking and sandboarding. Including Etosha National Park, which offers a safari experience.

7. Tanzania

As one of the safest countries in Africa, political stability and the government’s cooperation with local authorities account for the peace and safety enjoyed in the country. The government also prioritizes preserving natural habitats and development. Tourism, mining, and agriculture are the key drivers of the economy. Mount Kilimanjaro, including Serengeti and Ngorongor,o where you would get to watch wildlife, all draw tourists to Tanzania.

8. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is located on the Atlantic coast in West Africa. Despite past conflicts, Sierra Leone has managed to maintain tranquility, which has improved security concerns in the country. The people are friendly and charming; tourists are always eager to visit. Tourism, mining, and agriculture are the backbone of the economy, while the cultural diversity of the country is showcased through music festivals.

9. Liberia

The government reforms in Liberia have continued to tackle social instability, crimes mostly around stressed zones in the country. But they’ve been able to uphold security and sectors such as agriculture, education, and refurbish various infrastructures. Indigenous languages are spoken, but English is widely used as a means of communication on a daily basis. If you’re a nature lover, Liberia has rainforests and beaches you can explore. There are markets where you can get handmade crafts, local dishes, and so on, especially in Monrovia.

10. Gambia

Gambia is the tenth safest country in Africa. Fishing, peanut cultivation, tourism, and other agricultural produce drive the economy of the country. The government policies and political reforms have enhanced security. Even though visitors are more vigilant in crowded places, the country is still safe and peaceful. River cruises, cultural festivals, and beaches are major attractions.