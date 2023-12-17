Ahead of the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nze Chidi Duru on Saturday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a blueprint to win the state for the party.

He said the winning plan was disclosed by the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, during a stakeholders meeting he held with leaders of the party from Anambra State in Abuja, recently.

Duru who was speaking in Awka, Anambra State Capital, during the distribution of over 800 bags of Christmas rice and cash to executive members of the party in the state, donated by the party’s former National Auditor, Sir Paul Chukuma, urged the executive to commence as soon as possible, ward-ward mobilisation to actualized the President’s winning plan.

He also informed them that the National Chairman of the party, AGanduje is expected to visit the state by January, 2024 to meet with all party supporters including aggrieved members as part of preparation for the gubernatorial election.

While commending Chukuma for the kind gesture, the organising secretary, who also represented the National Chairman at the event, called on the party faithful to make unity of purpose their watchword, noting that togetherness remain the only reason the party will succeed in taking over power from the state ruling-All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government led by Chukwuma Soludo.

In his brief address, the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, appealed to other wealthy members of APC in the state to emulate Chukuma, saying, such gesture has never been done in the state.

He noted that the gesture will strengthen peace and unity among members in Anambra and beyond.

The benefactor, Chukwuma, in his speech, said apart from the Christmas palliative, he will also mount APC signed-post in all the 21 Local Government Area of the state to project the activities of the party ahead of the governorship election.

He said he is offering the services as part of his contribution to promote the party and to ensure that Anambra is fully connected to the centre through the APC channel, been the most popular political party in Africa.

He equally called on the members to recognise Senator Andy Uba as the leader of the party in the state.

The distribution also witnessed the defection of an APGA chieftain, Chief Hillary Onyekwelu to the APC.

