2025 NBA Section on Business Law conference begins July 2

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) is set to host the 19th edition of its Annual Business Law Conference from July 2 to 4, 2024, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With the theme, ‘The Future of Business Law in an Intelligence Age’, this year’s conference promises to be a landmark gathering of legal minds, business leaders, regulators, innovators, and policymakers committed to reimagining the legal and regulatory landscape in the digital transformation era.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the conference, Chairman of the NBA-SBL, Ozofu Latunde Ogiemudia, said the theme was inspired by the rapidly evolving intersection of law, technology, and business.

“Intelligent systems, from artificial intelligence and machine learning to predictive automation, are redefining how businesses operate, make decisions, and interact with regulatory frameworks.

“This conference is not just a response to that change, but an effort to lead the conversation on how business law must evolve to thrive in this digital age,” she noted.

Ogiemudia stated that since its inception, the SBL conference has been pivotal in shaping the future of business law in Nigeria.

Now widely regarded as the flagship business law event in the country, the Chairman of the NBA-SBL stated that it attracts legal practitioners, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and public sector stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond.

This year’s event, she said, is structured to foster deeper engagement across key industries, bringing to the fore discussions about data protection, cross-border legal standards, AI integration, and more.

“In today’s interconnected world, legal services must meet international standards. Our clients aren’t just comparing us to our Nigerian peers, they are comparing us to American and European lawyers.

“That means we must digitise, invest in legal tech, and shift focus from routine tasks to high-impact advisory,” she added.

According to her, “The three-day event will feature an impressive lineup of activities, including five plenary sessions, six breakout sessions, two masterclasses, a structured mentoring session, an opening lunch, an exclusive networking event for sponsors, and a now-legendary closing party.

“A major highlight will be the keynote address by the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Khalifa Mohamed Sanusi II, among others.

“The conference will also convene an elite faculty of speakers known for their forward-thinking perspectives and innovative contributions to legal and business practice.

“As we count down to July 2, we are calling on all stakeholders to contribute to what, we believe, will be a defining moment in Nigeria’s legal-business evolution.”

Taking the stage after Ogiemudia, Solape Peters, Chair of the 19th Conference Planning Committee, emphasised the vital role lawyers play in shaping how technology impacts the business environment.

“We are not just convening for conversations. We lead initiatives that influence policy, legal frameworks, and ultimately, the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“This conference is designed to create a shift in mindset, whether you’re just waking up to the implications of AI and digital systems or are already actively integrating them into your work,” Peters stated.

She stressed that legal practitioners must be at the forefront of collaborative efforts with the government and legislature, particularly as Nigeria continues to develop structured frameworks around data protection, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital commerce.

“We are in a globalised world, and we must train ourselves to think and act globally.

“Whether you are a lawyer advising clients in agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas, or finance, your legal input has a direct bearing on society,” she said.

The NBA-SBL’s Programme and Content Chair, Cecilia Solon, added that the curated agenda reflects the emerging priorities of the legal profession, especially in the face of technological disruptions.

According to her, the sessions will feature topical discussions on data sovereignty, the impact of AI on contract negotiations, legal automation, cybersecurity risk management, and aligning local business laws with international compliance benchmarks.

“This is not just about law and regulation,” Solon said, adding that, “It’s about societal impact. Legal decisions affect not only corporations but also the everyday Nigerian.

“And so we aim to ensure that our business environment becomes more transparent, agile, and future-ready.”

