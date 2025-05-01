2025 May Day: Ondo workers kick against demolition of govt quarters

As workers celebrate Workers’ Day, the leadership of workers in Ondo state on Thursday, kicked against the plan of the state government to eject workers from Government Staff Quarters.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)Ademola Olapade and the Trade Union Congress, Clement Fatuase, tabled the workers dissatisfaction with the government’s move to dislodge state workers over the planned to re-develop the quarters in Akure, the state capital.

According to Olopade, “The Ondo State government’s plan to re-develop the Alagbaka Staff quarters has raised significant concerns among civil servants and Labour Unions.

“While the government cites urban renewal and modernization as the primary initiative it threatens to displace workers without adequate resettlement or compensation plan.

“The proposed demolition of the quarters without proper engagements with habitants/labour Unions undermines the welfare of the Ondo State’s workforce.

“In view of the foregoing, we earnestly appeal to the State government to engage in transparent and meaningful consultations with workers’ representatives.

“Such dialogue is crucial to ensure that the development plans align with the interest and well-being of all stakeholders, by fostering inclusive discussions.

“The government can uphold its commitments to workers’ welfare while pursuing its urban development goals.

In his speech, the TUC state chairman, Fatuase, said “Information has it that the State Government is planning to demolish all quarters occupied by productive workers of Ondo State.

“If that is true, we say categorically that we totally reject this as it will further bring hardship into our already tense economy.

“We therefore suggest that the quarters should be renovated for good use of workers to alleviate their suffering and improve productivity.

“Going forward, we further plead that Mr. Governor should make plots of land available at affordable prices for workers of Ondo State by engaging the State Property and Development Company.

Fatuase who also lamented over the growing rate of insecurity and criminal activities in the state hailed the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun” for putting insecurity under checks.

The workers appealed to the governor to provide necessary logistics to the security agencies to put a stop to the menace.

Speaking on insecurity, the NLC Chairman, Olapade, said that “the security situation in our State and Country remains deeply troubling.

” The continued incident of kidnapping and the heart-wrenching killing of farmers by armed herdsmen, especially in the hinterlands, pose a direct threat to food security, peace, and the dear lives of our people.

“We call on the security apparatus in the State to rise to this challenge and take decisive action.

“Our farmlands must be safe, our people must be able to go about their lawful businesses without fear; No worker should leave home in the morning and be unsure of returning safely to their families.

The state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while speaking, said his administration “is determined to deliver dividends of good governance to the people of the State and you are a critical part of our delivery chain.

“You must neither lag nor lax. You must be resourceful and be able to prevent waste and leakages.

“Our administration will always strive, within the limits of its resources, to ensure that workers welfare are given priority consideration.

“We shall build a more inclusive and equitable workforce in which all cadres and categories of diligent, hardworking, and loyal workers get their regards as and when due.”