2025 May Day: Labour Party, others call for improved welfare for Nigerian workers

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate International Workers’ Day, the Labour Party has renewed its commitment to advocating for the dignity, welfare, and rights of Nigerian workers.

Describing workers as the “true architects of Nigeria’s survival”, the party emphasised its roots in the workers’ movement and positioned itself as the only platform with an unbroken allegiance to Nigeria’s labour force.

“We recognise your daily sacrifices, often made in silence, under severe hardship, and far too often without the dignity and reward your labour deserves.

“From the nurse on a night shift to the teacher in an overcrowded classroom, your contributions are the foundation upon which this nation stands,” the Labour Party stated in an open letter.

The party criticised decades of failed policies and systemic neglect that have left workers underpaid, underprotected and overburdened.

“We must channel our collective power toward a political future that puts workers first. Support a workers-aligned party, a party that has never abandoned the Nigerian worker,” the statement read.

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) also issued a statement, warning that Africa’s economic ambitions would remain hollow without peace, equity, and inclusive development.

“Industrialisation and trade are empty pursuits without peace and stability,” ITUC-Africa’s General Secretary, Comrade Akhator Joel Odigie, declared.

Odigie urged African leaders to prioritize dialogue, justice, and human dignity over violent conflict and extractive economic policies.

“We cannot speak of progress while bombs fall and guns roar,” he said, calling for inclusive peace processes and sustainable industrialisation policies.

The Grassroots Center for Rights and Civic Orientation echoed these sentiments, demanding urgent action to end poverty and improve workers’ welfare.

“The sweat and toil of workers build the wealth of all nations. Yet, in Nigeria, this vital contribution is routinely overlooked in favor of elite interests,” the Center’s Executive Director, Armsfree Ajanaku, stated.

Ajanaku called for a review of the minimum wage, massive investments in key sectors, and transparent planning and execution of social programs.

“Governance has been abandoned while citizens are left to their fate. This rudderless approach cannot continue,” he said.

Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, also known as KSO, saluted Nigerian workers for their perseverance in the face of current hardships.

“Workers are the lifeblood and driving force of the nation’s growth,” he said, urging governments to prioritize workers’ interests.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE