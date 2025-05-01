2025 May Day: Kwara gov, two others extol workers’ dedication

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has charged workers in the state to adapt to artificial intelligence as the world of work evolves — driven by technology, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Addressing workers during events marking Workers Day in Ilorin on Thursday, the governor, represented by his Special Adviser/Counsellor, Alhaji Saad Salahudeen, said that, “it is crucial to embrace change, promote excellence, and prepare ourselves not just for the jobs of today but for the opportunities of tomorrow”.

The governor, who said that his administration is determined to implement policies that strengthen the state’s civil service, grow the economy, attract investments, and expand job opportunities, added that government has made strides through developmental projects aimed at repositioning the state for sustainable growth.

“These projects speak to our vision of a prosperous Kwara — one that offers economic stability, improved public services, sound infrastructure, and impactful social programs. Our goal is to lay a solid foundation for long-term development and improved quality of life for all Kwarans”.

While he joined the rest of the world in celebrating Nigeria’s workforce, especially, those in Kwara state, the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engineer Yakubu Danladi-Salihu said that they are the ones driving development and progress.

“We would continue to acknowledge, appreciate, and celebrate your efforts and your immeasurable contributions as our backbone.

“On behalf of the Kwara State House of Assembly, I wish all our hardworking and dedicated workers a happy May Day!”

Also, the director general of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu, APPLAUDED resilience of the country’s tripartite labour market stakeholders— organised labour, government, and employers of labour—for their steadfast commitment to social dialogue and workplace harmony amid persistent economic and social challenges.

The MINILS boss emphasised the need to strengthen peaceful and just industrial relations through consistent and inclusive labour education as offered by MINILS.

“We are living in a defining period of far-reaching reforms under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This demands renewed focus on training, retraining, and capacity building to foster mutually beneficial compromises that cushion reform pains and optimise outcomes for labour, businesses, and government,” he said.

Accordingly, Aremu urges all stakeholders to take advantage of existing communication channels while also advising the media and public to avoid amplifying unverified claims that may misrepresent facts or damage reputations.