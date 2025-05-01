2025 May Day: Gov Diri, NNPP, others champion workers’ welfare amid economic hardship

As Nigeria joins the world to commemorate International Labour Day, some spirited individuals have used the occasion to champion the welfare of workers amid the country’s economic challenges.

Bayelsa Governor Senator Douye Diri donated two 14-seater buses to the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, while announcing the recruitment of 1,000 workers into the state’s civil service and the employment of additional teachers for secondary and technical schools.

“As the son of a dedicated classroom teacher, and as one who has himself known the fulfilment and responsibility of teaching, I feel a profound personal solidarity with every worker in Bayelsa,” he said.

The National Human Rights Commission has also called for economic reforms prioritizing human dignity, social justice, and citizens’ well-being.

“Nigerians deserve policies that ensure decent work, fair wages and access to essential services, which will enable them to live with dignity and hope for a better future,” the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, said.

The New Nigeria People’s Party and the Peoples Redemption Party have also weighed in, calling for improved welfare of Nigerian workers.

“NNPP is a party of sound ideology and as such we will not just pay lip service to workers’ rights and welfare.

“We are aggregating views from related bodies and organisations towards forming a synergy that can help to integrate and reinforce the need for better working conditions for Nigerian workers,” the NNPP’s National Liaison Officer, Bashir Abacha, said.

The PRP added; “The contributions of our workers and working people are the bedrock upon which our society is built. Every day, they face challenges that demand resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment in the face of economic uncertainties and social injustices.”