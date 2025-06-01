2025 Hajj: Saudi authorities caution pilgrims against extreme heat

Few days before the commencement of this year’s exercise, authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have cautioned pilgrims to adhere strictly to safety guidelines, particularly on Arafat Day, coming up on Thursday, June 5.

This is as this year’s Arafat sermon to be delivered from the Namira Mosque in the precinct of the Arafat is to be transplanted into 34 language, including three Nigerian languages of Yoruba, Hausa and Fulani.



Saudi newspaper, Saudi Gazette, reported on Sunday that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had intensified preparations to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, urging strict compliance with heat-related safety guidelines on Arafat Day.

The ministry, the newspaper reported, advised pilgrims to remain inside their tents at Arafat between 10am and 4pm and avoid going to the Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal Al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy) with a view to preventing heat-treated complications.

“In light of extreme temperatures expected at the holy sites, the ministry advised pilgrims to remain inside their designated tents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Arafat Day and to avoid venturing to Jabal Al-Rahma or Masjid Namira during these hours to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“Pilgrims are also reminded to strictly adhere to the official movement schedules approved by relevant authorities,” Saudi Gazette quoted the ministry.

Temperature is expected to rise as high as between 47 and 50 degree Celsius in the days to come in Makkah and the Masha’ir (holy sites of Muna, Arafat and Muzdalifah), exposing residents and pilgrims to high extreme weather.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had last week issues health advisory to Nigerian pilgrims to take precautionary measures against the current high temperature.

The commission urged the Nigerian contingent to stay cool, drink enough water, restrict their movements, among other.

According to the advisory, “This advisory is intended for the pilgrims’ safety, comfort, and to prevent unnecessary exhaustion as we approach the sacred and demanding days

“Given the warm and sunny conditions, it is advisable to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated by drinking water/ liquids, restricting movement and Consider using items such as: handheld fans, cooling towels, wide-brimmed sun hats, high-SPF sunscreen.

“The pilgrims understanding and cooperation are highly appreciated,” NAHCON advised.

Meanwhile, this year’s Hajj khutbah (sermon), which will be transmitted live worldwide, will be translated into 34 different languages, including three Nigerian language of Yoruba, Hausa and Fulani.

The languages, according to Saudi authorities are: Arabic; Urdu; English; French; Indonesian; Persian (Farsi); Hausa; Chinese (Manradin); Russian; Bengali; Turkish; Malay (Bahasa Melayu); Spanish; Portuguese; Italian and Filipino (Tagalog).

Others are: Amharic (Ethiopia); Bosnian; Hindi; Dutch; Thai; Malayalam; Swahili; Pashto; Tamil; Azerbaijan; Swedish; Uzbek; Albanian; Fulani (Fula); Somali; Rohingya and Yoruba.

According to Saudi Gazette, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque had completed preparations for the Arafat sermon translation project.

It added that, “The project aims to convey Islam’s message of tolerance to a global audience in their native languages, fostering better communication between Muslims and non-Muslims.

“It also underscores the Kingdom’s pivotal rile in serving the Two Holy Mosques and it’s unwavering commitment to supporting pilgrims worldwide.”

