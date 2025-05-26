2025 Hajj: Saudi Arabia deports Sheikh Gumi

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has been deported from Saudi Arabia and barred from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage despite holding a valid visa issued by the kingdom.

In a statement shared via his official Facebook page on Monday, Sheikh Gumi revealed that Saudi authorities denied him entry into Medina after his arrival to commence the pilgrimage rites.

“For some obvious reasons, my views about the world politics, the Saudi authorities are uncomfortable about my presence in Hajj after giving me the Hajj Visa,” he wrote.

The cleric, who was part of the Nigerian delegation sponsored by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), landed in Medina last Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. aboard an Umza Air flight, according to the BBC.

Gumi expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for pledging to intervene in the matter, saying, “Thanks to the Nigerian authorities who have pledge to take up the matter immediately with Saudi authorities. That is the value of our cherished freedom and democracy.”

Though barred from performing Hajj this year, the outspoken scholar said he would now focus on other personal matters.

“I’m now free to attend to my health and farming activities. We should continue to pray for the safe return of all pilgrims, peace and prosperity for our dear nation,” he added.

The Saudi government has not publicly stated the reason for the deportation.

