2025 Hajj: Pilgrims without permit face 100,000 fine, 10-year ban — Envoy

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Riyadh, Dr. Modibbo Umar, has issued a stern warning to Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj without official permits.

He stated that such pilgrims risk a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals, deportation, and a 10-year ban from re-entering Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the 2025 Pre-Arafat Stakeholders’ meeting organized by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Makkah on Monday, Dr. Umar recalled that during the 2024 Hajj, the fine for illegal pilgrimage was 50,000 riyals.

He urged all Nigerian pilgrims to respect and abide by the laws and regulations set by Saudi authorities.

“We have very strong advice for our pilgrims. We need to be law-abiding and follow the rules and regulations of our hosts for the duration of our pilgrimage here,” Umar said.

He further emphasised, “The Saudi authorities this year have sent very strong signals that Hajj without permit will not be condoned. They have raised the stake. Last year the fine for illegally performing Hajj without a permit was 50,000 riyals, but this time around, their message is 100,000 riyals, including deportation and being banned from the Kingdom for 10 years. So, please, I urge you to tell our people all this.”

Besides the warning, the envoy appealed to pilgrims to pray for Nigeria and the Muslim community worldwide.

“We would like to use this opportunity to call on all our pilgrims who are in this holy session of the Hajj to pray for our country and Muslims all over the world.

“May we have a world that is far better than what it is now for our children and our grandchildren,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, highlighted that the meeting’s primary goal was to ensure Nigerian pilgrims receive the services and benefits they deserve.

“Our job is like that of a servant. We are servants to the Nigerian pilgrims. They are the reason why we are here today. We have to serve them to the best of our ability because they have paid for that,” Saleh said.

He urged all stakeholders, including service providers, medical teams, security personnel, media, and NAHCON staff, to work collaboratively.

“We must listen to each other, support one another, and put the needs of our pilgrims first. I urge every one of us to work towards the success of this important five-day period in the lives of pilgrims.

“Pilgrims are our guests, and more importantly, they are the guests of our creator Allah,” he added.

Similarly, Prince Anofi Elegushi, NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, explained that the Pre-Arafat meeting is a traditional platform to update stakeholders on preparations and challenges ahead.

He said, “This session allows information dissemination on how to proceed with the rest of the Hajj process and provides an opportunity to raise questions and find solutions to issues affecting stakeholders.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE