2025 Hajj: Niger set to launch inaugural flight

The Niger State Government is set to host the inaugural flight of the 2025 Hajj Exercise in Nigeria.

A statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Minna by the Information Officer of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Jibrin Usman Kodo, said this is due to the pace set by the Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration in terms of timely preparation and proper planning for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The Executive Secretary of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Muhammad Awwal Aliyu, also noted this in a statement announcing the flag-off of the inaugural flight.

The Executive Secretary revealed that UMZA Aviation Services, responsible for airlifting pilgrims from the state, will commence airlifting the 2,881 registered pilgrims on Friday, 9 May 2025.

He stated that the board is working at full capacity, with officials diligently ensuring that every aspect of the journey is meticulously planned.

According to him, the board remains focused on its goal of making this year’s Hajj Exercise a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all pilgrims from the state.

He also lauded the support and commitment of the state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, who has demonstrated true leadership in all aspects.

