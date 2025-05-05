2025 Hajj: NAHCON’s 36-man advance team departs for Saudi Arabia

…inaugurates central security committee

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on today formally commenced its 2025 Hajj operations with the departure of its 36-man advance team to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of Friday’s inaugural flight of Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage in the Holy Land.

The team, comprising key operational staff and senior members of the National Medical Team, departed Abuja today after a farewell ceremony held at the Hajj House headquarters of the commission.

Introducing the advance team to the NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Alhaji Babagana Bukar, commended the team’s exceptional performance during the previous Hajj.

He credited them with laying the foundation for last year’s successful operation and reaffirmed his trust in members’ competence.

Bukar, however, solicited continuous full support of the chairman and management with a view to ensuring that the team has another successful outing.

In his remarks at the event, Prof Usman urged the team to approach the assignment with a deep sense of duty and commitment and emphasised the sanctity of the task ahead.

While declaring that members of the team are on a mission to serve guests of Allah, Usman charged them, the chairman urged them to cooperate among themselves and work as a team.

According to him, “You are not going there to sleep; you are going there to serve the guests of Allah.

“Please cooperate, help one another, work as a team, and discharge your responsibilities with sincerity. If you succeed, the Commission succeeds.”

He then assured members of the team of the NAHCON’s full backing and reminded them to fear Allah as they execute their duties.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Commissioner for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Abubakar Yagawal, described the team’s role as central and strategic to the success of the 2025 Hajj operation.

He urged members to approach their tasks with purpose, integrity, and impartiality.

“You are expected to carry out your responsibilities with the highest level of responsibility, dedication, and patience,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Mustapha Sani, Secretary to the Commission, assured the team that their welfare packages had already been approved by the chairman, reiterating NAHCON’s unwavering commitment to staff support throughout the Hajj season.

“You are laying the foundation for this year’s operation. Your success is the Commission’s success,” he asserted.

Responding on behalf of the team, NAHCON Director of Inspectorate and Compliance and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Alidu Shutti, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them.

“We are professionals. We are tested and capable hands. We will not let you down,” he assured and then appealled for the chairman’s continuous support as they undertake their responsibilities.

The advance team is to establish the groundwork for the entire Hajj operation, including accommodation arrangements, airport reception protocols, and coordination with Saudi Hajj authorities.

In another development, Prof Usman also today inaugurated the Central Security Committee (CSC) for the 2025 Hajj operations.

The 21-member committee was constituted to enhance Nigerian pilgrims’ safety, security, and general welfare throughout the Hajj exercise, both onshore and offshore.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Usman charged members of the committee to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and integrity.

He urged them to fear Allah in their responsibilities as custodians of the welfare of the guests of Allah, stating, “Try your best to do your best in taking care of the Nigerian pilgrims.”

He prayed for divine guidance and expressed confidence that the committee would fulfill its mandate effectively.

On his part, Prof Yagawal reminded them of the enormous responsibility placed upon them, emphasising the importance of their roles, not only in protecting Nigerian pilgrims but also in preserving the international image of Nigeria.

He charged them to ensure that their duties are carried out with excellence and professionalism.

The term of reference of the security committee, according to the Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Ali, include: Gathering intelligence on activities of pilgrims and officials of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions (SMPWB/A/C) during onshore and offshore operations to detect and prevent illegal activities such as drug and human trafficking, money laundering, and smuggling of contraband.

The committee is also saddles the responsibility of timely detection and reporting of corrupt practices by pilgrim managers at various Hajj camps and departure centers; preventing security breaches through proactive collaboration with security agencies and relevant state boards, among others.

