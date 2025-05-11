2025 Hajj: NAHCON airlifts 7,263 Nigerians to Saudi Arabia in three days

As the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj commenced over the weekend, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has airlifted a total of 7,263 pilgrims in a total of 16 flights to the Holy Land from different departure centres as of 7:16pm today.

The inaugural flight for this year’s Hajj operation took off at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last Friday with eight pilgrims from Abia State and 232 from Imo State.

The Air Peace flight has since been followed by other flights operated by all the approved airliners for this year’s operation, Max Air, UMZA and FlyNas.

On the opening day of the outboard operation, the commission transported a total of 1, 622 pilgrims from Nigeria directly to Madinah.

All the four airlines has as of Saturday, airlifted pilgrims from Abia; Bauchi; Imo; Kebbi; Kogi; Nasarawa; Niger; Osun; Oyo; Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

All 7,263 Nigerian pilgrims already conveyed to Saudi Arabia were flown to the Prince Mohammed bin AbdulAziz International Airport in Madinah, where they are expected to spend a few days before being conveyed by road to Makkah ahead of the commencement of this year’s Hajj.

Speaking at the official flag off of this year’s airlift operation, the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, urged the Nigeria contingent to this year’s Hajj to be good ambassador of the country in the Holy Land.

He assured that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has provided all necessary support to ensure a successful Hajj exercise for Nigerians, adding that the administration is committed to protecting, supporting and elevating every Nigerian.

While emphasising the need for Nigeria to learn from past exercises with a view to avoiding issues of negligence, Shettima urged those charge with the responsibilities of taking care of the Nigerian pilgrims to see their responsibilities as a trust from God and ensure the pilgrims depart and return to the country with grateful hearts.